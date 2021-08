OnlyFans rolls back controversial porn ban

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com https://www.ft.com/content/a2aabbbe-070f-48f1-92f2-5ed1ec85cf2b The Turkish military has started withdrawing troops from Kabul airport as the country’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country cannot handle more migrants and global regulators are imposing heavy fines on institutions financial for not having put an end to the fight against money laundering. Additionally, FT consumer industries reporter Patricia Nilsson explains OnlyFans’ ban on sexually explicit content and its sudden overthrow. Turkey begins evacuation of troops from Kabul airport https://www.ft.com/content/22046156-b4de-4b4c-abb5-1ae388f763c9 Erdogan excludes Turkey’s role as EU warehouse for Afghan refugees https://www.ft.com/content/09abc27e-607c-4d83-8e39-84eaa179565e? Money laundering fines rise as guard dogs impose tougher penalties https://www.ft.com/content/7144ff53-5a17-477b-ab75-4f4a88b94fd2 OnlyFans rescinds controversial porn ban, with Patricia Nilsson, journalist specializing in consumer industries https://www.ft.com/content/5468f11b-cb98-4f72-8fb2-63b9623b7b2b German elections wide open as Merkel’s successor loses poll lead https://www.ft.com/content/a1f73855-8b68-4b7a-b0ec-5b9df6c77578 Poll follow-up in Germany: the race to succeed Angela Merkel https://www.ft.com/content/5885e964-6d54-46ba-be63-8fb7009075f2 The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The editor of the shows is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning and Persis Love. The theme song for the show is from Metaphor Music. FT’s Global Head of Audio is Cheryl Brumley. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information. Transcripts are currently not available for all podcasts, see our accessibility guide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/7d5b6ffd-a15c-4e3f-ba43-92437adf84e3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos