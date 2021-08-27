Emmanuel Macron teams up with Ireland as Boris Johnson posts message | Politics | New





The Irish Prime Minister and the French President have joined together to send a common message to the UK on the Northern Ireland Protocol. The protocol, which is part of the UK-Brussels Brexit divorce deal, effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s single goods market.

This means that checks on goods sent from Britain to the single market could in some cases result in bans on certain products that do not comply with EU rules. However, following union anger over the Stormont protocol and trade difficulties faced by hundreds of companies, Brexit Minister Lord Frost presented plans to renegotiate the protocol, which is currently under consideration by the European Commission. . Following President Macron’s visit to Dublin today, Martin said “a future positive and constructive partnership is in everyone’s interest” to resolve Protocol issues. In a message to London, Martin added: “The EU has shown commitment, patience and creativity in its work to implement the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.

“With the political goodwill, I believe it will be possible to find sensible solutions to some of the outstanding issues within the framework of the Protocol. “The President and I strongly support the EU team and the positive approach it takes in seeking to move this work forward.” And in an apparent blow to Boris Johnson and the British government, the Irish Taoiseach stressed “due to Brexit, France is now Ireland’s closest neighbor in the EU”. He concluded: “A future positive and constructive partnership is in everyone’s interest. READ MORE: Taxpayers face £ 1million bill for Sturgeon and SNP spintors

He said France would “remain a staunch friend” of Ireland in the future. He wrote in the guestbook of Irish President Michael D Higgins: “Because Ireland has constantly fought for peace, it was a land of silence before it became a land of welcome, because its society has shown solidarity and is open, Ireland holds a precious place. at the heart of the European dream. “Your invitation today to meet the spirits who shape Ireland is a great honor and a source of inspiration. “France is your closest neighbor within the European Union and will remain a faithful friend for the future. In confidence, Emmanuel Macron.” In response, a UK government spokesperson said: ‘We agree that there is a real opportunity to build a better and more constructive relationship between the UK and the EU by addressing the important issues we have seen with the current operation of the protocol. “Our Command Paper proposals provide the means to address these issues in a lasting and sustainable manner. “We want to work at a steady pace to move these proposals forward in a spirit of ambition, imagination, real flexibility and compromise, and to keep in regular contact with the EU to this end.”

