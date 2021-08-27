Turkey will not serve as EU warehouse for Afghan refugees, says Erdogan

Faced with growing anti-migrant sentiment at home, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unequivocal when he spoke to Charles Michel, President of the Council of the EU, about a possible massive influx of Afghan refugees to Europe.

“Turkey cannot bear an additional burden of migration,” the Turkish president told Michel during their appeal on Sunday. “Third countries cannot expect Turkey to shoulder its international responsibilities.”

Following the 2015 refugee crisis fueled by the war in Syria, when more than a million refugees sought asylum in Europe, Turkey has been a mainstay of the EU’s efforts to prevent irregular migration in return for financial aid and visa-free Turkish travel across the bloc – although the latter has yet to materialize.

Last June, the EU agreed to send an additional 3 billion euros to Turkey as part of the deal. But today Turkish conditions and Erdogan’s calculation have changed.

Already home to the world’s largest refugee population, Turkey is experiencing a growing anti-migrant backlash, as is much of Europe. The risk of a new refugee crisis also comes as Erdogan faces mounting criticism over his management of the economy and this summer’s wildfires, which have forced thousands to flee their homes.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “Turkey has no duty, no responsibility or obligation to be the repository for refugees from Europe” © Turkish Presidency via AP

“Turkey has no duty, responsibility or obligation to be Europe’s repository for refugees,” Erdogan said in a nationally televised speech last week.

Turkey is already hosting 3.6 million displaced Syrians and, even before the Taliban entered Kabul last week, another 300,000 Afghan refugees. Already this year, the locals the authorities say, 37,000 Afghans were intercepted as they sought to enter the country, against 50,000 in 2020 and more than 200,000 in 2019. Many of them reached the Turkish border after a perilous journey of 1,500 miles to across Iran.

Two-thirds of Turks now want to close their borders to migrants, recent report says Metropoll survey. This month, a mob also attacked Syrian homes and businesses in the capital Ankara, injuring several people after a refugee was accused of killing a Turkish teenager.

Refugee resentment “is a powder keg waiting to explode,” said Emre Peker, Turkish analyst at Eurasia Group. “It is a political responsibility for Erdogan.”

Support for Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party is already at an all-time low, generally polls less than 34 percent, and the opposition clung to the issue of migration.

Afghan migrants wait to be transported by smugglers after crossing the Iranian border on the western shores of Lake Van in eastern Turkey © Ozan Kose AFP via Getty Images

He lambasted the government’s immigration policies, accusing it of signing secret deals to allow Afghans in return for favors from the West, which the government denies.

Turkey’s second-largest party, the center-left Republican People’s Party, has also pledged to return all Syrian refugees if it wins power in the 2023 election. Last week, it hung a giant banner from its siege of Ankara with the slogan: “The border is [our] honor.”

Erdogan discussed migration and the situation in Afghanistan over the past week with Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of neighboring Greece .

Greek officials said Erdogan and Mitsotakis had a positive 30-minute conversation and were both on the “same page” on migration, agreeing they did not want to become an entry point for Afghans seeking to settle in Northern Europe.

However, last Saturday, the day before his call with Erdogan, Michel had visited a refugee center in Spain and suggested: “Partnerships with third countries will be at the heart of our discussions within the European Union.

Erdogan “will try to use the precarious situation to get more funding, or at least logistical, diplomatic and political support, from the EU and other Western partners,” Peker said.

An Afghan migrant carries a baby to a smuggler’s house after a police raid from the Turkish Anti-Smuggling Division in Van © Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Erdogan says Turkey is better equipped today to prevent migrants from reaching Turkish soil. Authorities have accelerated construction of a three-meter wall that already covers about a third of its 335-mile border with Iran, and deployed security forces to patrol the breaches.

Lawyers who work with refugees near the border say increased security has reduced border crossings.

“The refugees are being pushed back to Iran,” said Jindar Ucar, a lawyer who heads a refugee commission in the eastern city of Van, adding that this violates international law because Iran is not considered a safe country.

“Afghans apprehended at the border have the right to seek asylum because they are fleeing violence at home,” he said. Instead, “they are treated like criminals”.

Government officials did not respond to requests for comment. But the hardening of public opinion, combined with the border wall, shows how much the situation may have changed for Erdogan, once Turkey’s most vocal advocate for an open door policy towards refugees.

Last week, while promising on television that he would “forcibly” close borders and deport irregular migrants, Erdogan appeared to suggest he could leave the door ajar, adding that Turkey was not ” a company with a character that thinks only of ourselves and turns its back on those who come to our door ”.

Additional reporting by Eleni Varvitsioti in Athens