Boris Johnson issues statement following terrorist attack at Kabul airport





The UK evacuation effort in Afghanistan will continue despite the “barbarians” terrorist attack at Kabul airport, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Several people have been killed in at least two explosions in a suspected terrorist attack near kabul airport following the warnings, a strike would be launched in the final phase of the evacuation effort.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that two explosions occurred in a “complex attack” outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, and that there were “a number of American and civilian casualties “. The Defense Ministry said no UK military or government casualties were reported at an early stage. The Russian Foreign Ministry said at least 13 people have been killed and 15 injured in suicide bombings outside the airport, which have been at the center of efforts to help people flee the Afghanistan. The Defense Ministry has neither confirmed nor denied whether Isis-K was allegedly behind the explosions, after earlier warnings about the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan. But an unnamed US official said the explosions were “certainly meant to be” carried out by ISIS. Explosions at Kabul airport. (PENNSYLVANIA) Boris Johnson issues statement on Kabul terror attack

Boris Johnson said members of the US military “very sadly lost their lives” in the Kabul attacks, as well as “numerous Afghan casualties”. Following a Cobra meeting, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: “I want to stress that this threat of terrorist attack is one of the constraints under which we operate in Operation Pitting, in the great extraction that’s unfolding, and we’ve been ready for it, we’ve been prepared for it. “And I want to stress that we are going to continue this operation – and now we are coming to the end, the very end, anyway.” He added: “But, clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing this work in the fastest and most efficient manner possible in the hours left to us, and that is what we are go make.”

