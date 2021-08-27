Turkey now has voice on all critical global issues, says Erdoan





Erdogan celebrates the 950th anniversary of the start of Turkish colonization in the country’s present-day territories



From a country that fought for existence within its borders, we have become a nation that has a voice on all critical issues in the region and the world, the Turkish president said on Wednesday as it marked the 950th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Malazgirt and subsequent Turkish colonization in Anatolia. “We have fought with all our might to bring our country to the level of democracy and development it deserves in accordance with the 2023 goals,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a ceremony in eastern Bitlis province. from Turkey. He called on the younger generations to work to place Turkey among the most powerful countries in the world in all respects. “There is little time left for the future which symbolizes the confidence, stability, prosperity, justice, conscience, morality that we have built with our younger generations, for ourselves and all our friends”, did he declare. “From now on, we will not allow anyone or any segment to inflict loss on our country, on our younger generation.” – Battle of Malazgirt Turkish control of Anatolia began with the Battle of Malazgirt, also known as the Battle of Manzikert, on August 26, 1071, which saw the Seljuk Turks led by Sultan Alparslan defeat a much larger Byzantine army. The victory accelerated the decline of the Byzantine Empire and led to the settlement of more Turks in the region, paving the way for both the Ottoman Empire and the modern Republic of Turkey. Centuries later, foreign occupation sparked Turkey’s War of Independence in 1919, in which Turkish forces led by Mustafa Kemal finally drove out the invaders from Anatolia. By the end of 1922, all foreign forces had left the territories, which became part of the Republic of Turkey a year later.

