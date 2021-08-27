Politics
How does Boris Johnson’s cabinet sleep at night with what’s going on in Afghanistan?
There is nothing inherently wrong with deciding on a career in politics at a young age. It’s not the norm, but based on whether your intentions are honorable (making a difference, say, or public service), it’s OK and it always is. But something has changed lately, we find ourselves with not only a Prime Minister who lacks any form of moral compass and has a loose affinity with the truth, but with a cabinet dominated by sycophants and thugs.
Despite an investigation last year concluding that she had intimidated his staffhouse secretary Priti Patel didn’t even consider quitting. Neither did Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, following a number of gross errors of judgment.
Dominique raab escaped justified calls for his resignation, after it emerged he was lying on the beach as a catastrophic foreign policy failure galloped at a rapid pace in Afghanistan. He was much more eager to get a holiday pass from Boris Johnson than to call his Afghan counterpart.
Compare and contrast, as others have said, the actions of Lord Carrington after Argentina’s invasion of the Falkland Islands. Peter Carrington resigned as Foreign Secretary, taking responsibility for the failure of his departments to heed the warnings that led to the events of late March and early April 1982.
Hansard reports that the then Defense Secretary also offered to resign, but Margaret Thatcher refused the request. Also compare and contrast Thatcher’s ensuing handling of the crisis with Johnson’s behavior. Thatcher immediately sought and obtained international support, especially from the UN.
She consulted her cabinet not only by listening to all points of view, but by courting them positively. Thatcher did not hesitate to convene parliament on a Saturday. Despite his faults, especially towards the end of his term, Thatcher appointed his ministers on the basis of merit and luckily included both Ken Clarke and Keith Joseph from opposite wings of the Conservative Party. Thatcher expected dissent and rigorous debate.
Johnson chose a cabinet based on its members’ loyalty to him and his version of Brexi. Merit and honor are not on the list of requirements. Matt Hancock not only failed to resign immediately after his indiscretion, but also enjoyed enthusiastic support from Johnson. Hancock only resigned because he had lost the trust of the backbench Tories, many of whom never liked him for a variety of reasons, not least because he was a sidekick of George Osborne.
It’s hard to imagine circumstances under which a member of Johnson’s cabinet would step down. To take responsibility and to act on principle seems to them to be anathema. With the exception of Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace, I don’t think any of them will have lost an hour of sleep because of the appalling situation in Afghanistan or the deep betrayal of our military and people. Afghan.
The decay of British politics runs deep. It was exposed first by Brexit and then by the failure of Labor MPs to be true to their beliefs during the Corbyn years.
Following the 2016 referendum, Conservative MPs who are still partisan had to make a choice. Most have decided to keep their heads down. Some begged to enter government, choosing to bury themselves in ministerial work; that was understandable, because apart from Brexit there was work to be done and careers to advance. Some of us took a different course.
Before Labor MPs move their fingers on the government benches, they should examine their own record in terms of courage and principle. Granted, it was easier for me without a mortgage with grown children to leave my party to set up something new and try to mend our broken policy. But when our MPs cannot be true to what they fiercely profess in private, we cannot be surprised to find ourselves with the worst prime ministers in the worst of times.
Time and time again, when we need leadership, Boris Johnson fails us. In the face of humiliation, betrayal and a horrendous humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Johnson is silent and Labor has lost its voice.
I can only assume that the advisers at # 10 and the Starmers office read the focus group findings and MP WhatsApp group posts, and conclude that no one cares. Well, it’s the job of political leaders to explain why we should care and why what’s happening in Afghanistan matters. Have the courage to stand up for refugees and help. Be principled, compassionate, and passionate about doing the right thing. In short, lead the people they are meant to serve.
Instead, we’re ravaged by career politicians who determined at an early age that politics would be their whole world. There are ministers at all levels who are living their dreams; happy to ditch any principle they ever had, rather than ditch the ministerial car, status and income and go back to the ignominy of the backseat. And that’s how Boris Johnson would have done it.
