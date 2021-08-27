Disorder in Afghanistan exposes Britain’s senseless security policy





D DURING THE DEBATE in Parliament and in unassigned briefings, the British deputy s, ministers and officials used language to describe the withdrawal of the Americas from Afghanistan, and the leader of the Americas, rarely heard from such mouths. The withdrawal was shameful, dishonorable and catastrophic. President Joe Biden was gaga and doolally. Tony Blair, the Prime Minister who sent British forces to Afghanistan at the request of the Americas in 2001, wrote an article calling the withdrawal a fool. Other reports, soon to be denied, claimed that the current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, had referred to Mr. Biden by the pejorative invented by his predecessor, Donald Trump: Sleepy Joe. Listen to this story Your browser does not support element. Listen on the go To have The Economist app and read articles, wherever you are Play in App Play in App Britain’s special relationship with America has gone through many difficult times over the years, and Britain was hardly the only American ally to complain. However, today’s breakdown suggests the tension is as severe as it has ever been. This in part reflects the chaos of the withdrawal and the failure of the Americas to keep their allies informed. He also alludes to problems with the British rule of government which are more serious than a transatlantic tiff. To resolve them, Britain must mend a relationship that has frayed through its own neglect: that with its European neighbors. The withdrawal from Afghanistan was part of a shift in the Americas’ plans to project its might into a rising China. This means focusing on the Indo-Pacific region, where Britain, too, expects to be active, a recent foreign and security policy review has said. Even as politicians ranted at Mr Biden, a British aircraft carrier loaded with American jets was sailing around Asia, possibly soon to perform the kind of freedom of navigation maneuver that American warships have used to counter Chinese influence. But focusing on the Americas also means asking Europeans to shoulder a greater share of the security burden in their own neighborhood. One threat is Russian expansionism on the eastern flank of Europe. Others include the civil wars in North Africa which bring refugees across the Mediterranean and a Middle East further destabilized by the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban. These burdens are also British. After decades of hiding behind American power, Europeans will have to spend more on defense, as well as strengthening their military capabilities and improving planning and cooperation. But even as they take hesitant steps in that direction, Britain is standing on the sidelines. A European Union strategy to improve military mobilization across borders signed America, Canada and Norway, but Britain did not ask to join. As NATO s European members are starting to discuss taking more initiative within the alliance on issues where the interests of the Americas are not engaged, and the fall of Kabul is reviving calls for a ME the army, Great Britain is silent. This is insane. Without the weight of Great Britain as a nuclear power, a permanent member of the A Security Council and relatively big spending on defense, European security will be weakened. It’s also mean. Britain’s disengagement is driven by Brexiteers in government, including Mr Johnson, who are banking on conflicts with Europe as sure vote winners. But the interests of the Conservative Party run counter to the national interest. Britain cannot be safe if Europe is in peril, and a Europe-shaped hole in Britain’s foreign and defense policy will complicate negotiations with the ME on other matters. For everything Brexiteers see the future of Britain outside of the ME as being closer to America, this approach of endangering its neighbor is not even to the taste of the Americas. He wants his transatlantic allies to work together to defend their own interests, allowing him to do more elsewhere. Relaunching the special relationship will first require continental cooperation.

