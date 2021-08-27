E SINCE Winston Churchill, British prime ministers boasted of their special relationship with American presidents. Yet this supposedly sunny partnership has seen its fair share of clouds. The past few weeks have seen a big one, after Joe Biden unilaterally announced that all U.S. troops would leave Afghanistan by August 31, paving the way for a lightning-fast conquest of most of the country by the Taliban. The chaos that followed at Kabul airport as thousands of frightened Afghans desperately tried to escape shocked the world and even made the British question whether the transatlantic relationship was still working.

It is certainly another unstable moment. But it’s worth remembering that the relationship has weathered storms before, from the Suez Crisis in 1956 to Harold Wilson’s refusal to enter the Vietnam War, to Richard Nixon’s decision to abandon the stallion- gold in 1971. Even when relations were warm, there were Lines. Margaret Thatcher was furious at Ronald Reagan’s 1983 unilateral invasion of Grenada, a member of the British Commonwealth. Tony Blair was irritated by George Bush’s refusal to sign up to the goals of fighting climate change. More recently, the relationship between Donald Trump and Theresa May was icy, especially when he criticized his Brexit plans. The Americas’ habit of not consulting even close allies before big decisions go back decades, not weeks.

Although some Tories privately wished for Trump’s re-election last year, Ms Mays’ successor Boris Johnson must have hoped for better things with Mr Biden. He received the new president’s first phone call to a foreign leader and greeted him in June on his first trip abroad. Still, there were signs the two weren’t soul mates. When a BBC one man asked Mr Biden to comment on the election campaign, his instant response was I am Irish! He clearly disapproves of Brexit. He has little interest in a trade deal with the British (or anyone else). And his priorities as president are mostly national, not international.

All of this helps to explain some of the vitriol launched against Mr Biden over the past two weeks for his hasty and chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Anonymous government sources have been quoted calling him gaga, or worse, and comparing him unfavorably to Mr. Trump. On August 24, when Mr Johnson as g 7 President called an emergency meeting of group leaders, Biden categorically rejected his allies’ request for an extension of the August 31 deadline to withdraw all troops. The race is now on to evacuate as many people as possible, while accepting that thousands of people with strong demands to protect America and its allies are left behind to face vengeance from the Taliban.

Behind the headlines, diplomats on both sides insist relations are still close. Mr Biden would have spoken to Mr Johnson more than to any other world leader. Sir Simon Fraser, former head of the Foreign Office now at Flint Global, said structural cooperation in the areas of intelligence, security and the military remains deeper than ever. Britain spends more on defense than any other European ally in the Americas and has sent its new aircraft carrier, queen elizabeth, to the South China Sea, where America now spies on its most important strategic interests. And Mr Biden is expected to be far more helpful than his predecessor at the Glasgow climate change summit in November.

Yet changes in the United States over the past 20 years have inevitably degraded the transatlantic bond. It has been more than a decade since Barack Obama pointedly pivoted from Europe to Asia. Mr. Biden may have proclaimed America is back after the Trump years, but he shares his predecessors’ concern for Asia and the rise of China. The appetite of the Americas for military engagement abroad has been reduced by the experience not only in Afghanistan, but in Iraq. Its interest in places of greatest concern to its European allies, such as the Balkans or North Africa, has diminished considerably.

The real worry for Britain is that more clouds could arise. The biggest could be Northern Ireland, which sparked tensions in June. The Biden administration supports the Northern Ireland protocol between Britain and the European Union, which avoids a hard border in Ireland that could threaten the peace process by keeping the province in the single market. Reluctant to the border controls between Britain and Northern Ireland that this necessitates, Mr Johnsons’ government is demanding a complete rewrite and threatens to suspend the protocol if the ME refuse. Ian Bond of the Center for European Reform, a think tank, notes that support for the peace process is unusually bipartisan in America. If Mr Johnson is seen as threatening, the reaction in Washington will be fierce.

The US administration has accepted the reality of Brexit, but still wants Britain to mend its degraded relations with its closest neighbors. As Sophia Gaston of the British Foreign Policy Group, another think tank, says, geography matters as much to foreign and security policy as it is to commerce. And it strengthens the case for the Johnson government to do more to engage with the ME .

The ME offered such a close relationship in foreign and security policy, to be dismissed. A recent UK government’s foreign and security policy review touched on relations with France and Germany, but largely omitted the ME . However, it is not really possible to forge closer bilateral relations only with ME members, because they are building a common policy in Brussels. A smarter British government would seek to establish closer ties with America and the ME ; as Karin von Hippel, director of Russia think tank, suggests, it is always possible to dance with several different partners.