LS 2024 polls: Oppn group faces internal challenges | Latest India News





The 19 opposition parties, which hope to collectively face the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Narendra Modi in the upcoming national elections, need to sort out thorny internal issues before they turn to broader political goals. For starters, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees’ demand for a central committee, a smaller panel of opposition leaders, has not found support from all sides. One section, especially those on the left, argued that it would be difficult to choose 4-5 leaders from a group of 19 parties. Banerjees’ logic was that this working group can interact frequently and set the stage before the top leadership of these 19 parties got together to make decisions. But at least three other executives saw this executive panel proposal as very difficult to implement. Who would be included and who would be excluded? This could create an additional rift, said a senior leader who is an active member of the opposition group. As leadership issues are always a sensitive point between the parties, some leaders have already asked Sonia Gandhi to continue chairing this group. I asked Sonia ji to continue holding such opposition meetings, Sitaram Yechury said. Yechurys’ appeal is gaining in importance as it is widely expected that Gandhi, who played a leading role after the 2004 general election to regroup non-NDA parties under the umbrella of the United Progressive Alliance, is expected to step down as president of Congress in the next organizational elections. . Sonia Gandhi is the only leader who commands respect from every opposition party. It has the stature and ability to bring together so many divergent political parties under one roof, said a leader of another regional party, which accepted Yechurys’ proposal. The opposition group’s next meeting is scheduled for October after their 10-day protest program ends on September 30. In the first meeting on August 20, Congress President Sonia Gandhi called on India’s top opposition leaders to rise above individual constraints in the interest of the nation and start planning systematically so that the ultimate goal is the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. Sonia admitted that it would be a challenge to keep the group together. She said that together we can and must achieve this because there is simply no alternative but to work cohesively together. We all have our constraints, but it’s clear that a time has come when our nation’s interests demand that we rise above them, Gandhi said, ahead of the daunting task of bringing various regional groups to the interests. divergent to form a grand coalition to face a formidable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next polls.

