Provide drugs to black fungus patients, demand from relatives
On Friday, patient attendants admitted to Black Fungus Ward in the Ayurveda Department, Sir Sundar Lal Hospital BHU, staged a protest at the Varanasi chief medical officer’s office and demanded that free medicine be given to patients.
Until three days ago, free medication was being distributed to in-patient patients when the facility was pulled.
The CMO assured the patient attendants that it would take the necessary measures to ensure the free availability of drugs.
Rakesh Pandey, a patient assistant, said black fungus patients were receiving free medicine until three days ago. Suddenly they were asked to buy medicine from medical stores. As a result, they are forced to buy drugs from medical stores for the last three days.
When they spoke to the medical superintendent, Professor KK Gupta, he expressed his helplessness, citing that there was a shortage of funds and huge drug bills were already pending. He submitted the invoices to the district administration. When the bills are paid and funds are available to purchase black fungus drugs, the drugs are given to the patients. He asked them to contact the chief medical officer, Dr VB Singh, Pandey said.
Shweta Kesari, an attendant, said they had to spend a huge amount of money to buy drugs from medical stores.
The assistants also submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public relations office. The head of the office, Shivsharan Pathak, said a letter had been written to the district magistrate in this regard. He was told to look into the matter and take the necessary steps to ensure the availability of drugs for patients with black yeast infection. Pathak also spoke with SSL BHU Hospital Medical Superintendent KK Gupta.
