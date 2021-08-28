Jokowi Volunteers: Rs 70 Million Honor Covid-19 Funeral Jember Regent Hurts People’s Hearts





Liputan6.com, Jember – President of the DPW Jokowi National Secretariat East Java Sapto Raharjanto urges police, central government to step in to uncover Covid-19 regent’s fee case Jember Hendy Siswanto. According to him, the policy of Jember Regent Hendy Siswanto and of the officials of the government of the regency who received honoraria of more than 70 million rupees for the funeral of the bodies of the victims of Covid-19, has made people’s hearts ache. “We also urge the central government in this matter, President Joko Widodo to order a full investigation into the policies that have hurt people’s hearts amid the difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Sapto said, Friday 8/27/2021). Sapto also questioned the correlation between Jember’s regent and the funeral process for the corpse of Covid-19, which is the responsibility of the Covid-19 task force and the BPBD, so they must also receive fees. “This incident really hurts the people of Jember, and President Joko Widodo must know and take this problem seriously,” he said. If it is said that the regent of Jember is involved as a responsible, yes as a leader of the people it is a consequence of being a leader or a regional chief who has the responsibility of serving and fulfilling the duties state, instead of a Rp 100,000 fee, woe to this country if everything is considered materially, said Sapto Sapto said that even though the regent of Jember argued that the honoraria had been paid to the community, there were still procedures that needed to be investigated, as well as regulations governing the regent and government officials of the regency of Jember who received honoraria for the funeral. bodies of COVID-19 victims, which was still very painful for the community. “So the regent of Jember cannot just wash his hands saying that the honorarium has gone to the community,” he said. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

Lawless incidents of ambulance vandalism have occurred in Jember due to a hoax selling organs from the bodies of Covid-19 patients. Police have now arrested three suspects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://surabaya.liputan6.com/read/4643074/relawan-jokowi-honor-rp-70-juta-pemakaman-covid-19-bupati-jember-sakiti-hati-masyarakat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos