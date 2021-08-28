Bilawal hints at launching protest movement to oust Imran Khan





Thatta: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed on Friday that the reckless and poorly planned economic policies of the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf led by Imran Khan had ruined the country, leading to rapid unemployment, shrinking livelihoods, making people homeless and displaced.

Addressing a press conference at Malkani House Makli, the PPP chief said it was clear and known to the world that Prime Minister Imran Khan had miserably failed to deliver.

The PPP President had arrived at Malkani House to offer his condolences on the death of the mother of PPP-Sujawal District President Mohammad Ali Malkani.

He questioned the Prime Minister’s claims regarding his pledges to build five million houses for the poor, plant billions of trees, employ 10 million unemployed youth in Pakistan, etc.

Instead, the Prime Minister made hundreds of families homeless by demolishing their homes in the name of anti-encroachment operations, laying off hundreds of employees from Pakistan Steel Mills, Sui Southern Gas Company and other organizations. , did he declare.

Calls on the center to stop playing politics on issues such as water scarcity and the NFC price

He said that Imran Khan’s lavish house in Banigala was intact, but the homes of the poor were demolished in Pakistan during Imran Khan’s time.

Irsa blocks water sharing in Sindh

Referring to the PPP workers who enthusiastically greeted his caravan from Ghaggar Phatak to Makli at various locations in Thatta by raining rose petals on his motorcade, he said he and his party members would stand firm and would fight for the legitimate rights of the people.

He said he believed people were very exhausted by this reckless leader and that there seemed to be no choice but to take to the streets and launch a wider protest campaign for his dismissal.

He said that, as part of a conspiracy, the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) was blocking Sindh’s legitimate share of water and rendering the province sterile.

Mr. Bhutto-Zardari said that due to the position of Irsas, Sindh, especially lower Sindh, including Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, is suffering greatly. At least the federal government shouldn’t be making politics on sensitive water issues as well as on the National Finance Commission price, he added.

Responding to a question in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, the head of the PfP said he was convinced that this time the establishment would not allow any illegal influx of Afghan refugees into Pakistan and that public order would be properly maintained. .

He pledged the establishment of a chest pain unit by the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in Thatta, the activation of IBA University and a building for the Sindh University campus in Makli.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, along with other party leaders, were also present.

HYDERABAD: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP will overthrow a selected and incompetent government with the support of the masses. He accused the federal government of having stolen the rights of Sindh, adds our correspondent in Hyderabad.

He was speaking at a rally of party employees in Tando Allahyar where he arrived for one night on Friday from Thatta. The new Minister of Sindh, Zia Abbas Shah, also spoke.

The PPP president said that the people of Tando Allahyar have always supported PPP and supported ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that the people of Tando Allahyar had opposed Generals Zia and Musharraf and that now, with their help, the PPP would overthrow this inept and selected government.

Posted in Dawn, le 28 August 2021

