Politics
Afghanistan airlift continues after deadly suicide bombings
Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World.Subscribe here.
Evacuations in Afghanistan
Evacuation flights at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport resumed after twosuicide bombingswhich killed more than 100 people and injured dozens. Thirteen American soldiers and at least 95 Afghans died in two separate explosions that targeted the crowded entrance gates of the airport. Afghan officials have warned the death toll could rise. On Friday morning, the United States said that8,500 people were evacuatedin US military jets and another 4,000 in coalition flights over the past 24 hours, keeping pace with numbers seen the day before the attacks.
President Biden on Afghanistan
Thursday afternoon US President Joe Bidenaddressed to the nationtalk about the deadly attacks on Kabul, claimed byISIS-K, an offshoot of the Islamic State and sworn enemy of the Taliban. We will save the Americans. We will bring out our Afghan allies and our mission will continue, Biden said. The US president stressed that the United States was meeting the August 31 deadline and that more attacks were possible while promising to track down those responsible for the bloodshed.
Cuban cryptocurrency
The Cuban government has announced that itrecognize and regulate the use of cryptocurrencyand related services for payments in the Communist Island. The decision, published Thursday in the Official Journal, says Cuba’s central bank may allow the use of cryptocurrencies for reasons of socio-economic interest, setting the rules for such transactions. The move comes as the popularity of cryptocurrencies increases among tech-savvy Cubans. The deployment of mobile internet has made cryptocurrency transactions easier and helped many Cubansovercome financial obstacles. Traditional international payment systems and credit and debit cards are not available on the island.
Of the world
Xi Jinping Chinese Thought Curriculum Teaches Students How To Unmask Enemies Of The State, Author Says
China plans to incorporate “Xi Jinping Thought” into its school curriculum, named after the country’s president. It includes a mixture of socialism, Marxism and Chinese nationalism. “Xi Jinping is a micromanager who touches almost all subjects”,authorFrançois Godementtold The World host Marco Werman. “There are already six volumes of his so-called works and speeches since he came to power.”
Ice floes play a crucial role in cooling the planet. Its melting at record rates.
According to research from the Norwegian Polar Institute, average levels of Arctic sea ice in recent decades have reached their lowest level in 1,000 years. And last month, the sea ice hit its lowest point on record in July.Sebastien gerland, an NPI sea ice and climate specialist, made headlines last month when he co-wrote the UN climate report, described as a “code red” for humanity.
Light point
Of the heart.
An Australian farmer who was unable to attend his aunt’s funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions has found a special way to honor her. He arranged dozens of his sheep heart-shaped. Mourners at his funeral in Brisbane were able to see an aerial drone image of gravid sheep eating barley in a paddock.
In case you missed it
Kabul airport explosion upsets evacuation efforts
Explosions outside Kabul airport on Thursday disrupted the evacuation effort and claimed the lives of US and Afghan soldiers. At the time of the blasts, the airport was packed with people trying to leave Afghanistan. Additionally, as the United States and Mexico continue to debate the controversial policy of staying in Mexico, hundreds of migrants arrive every day at a rural outpost in Guatemala. These forced evictions could create a new humanitarian border crisis. In addition, the Chinese Ministry of Education has issued new guidelines for incorporating “Xi Jinping Thought” into curricula, as part of the president’s latest effort to consolidate the ruling Communist Party of China in almost all areas of the world. company.
Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.
Sources
2/ https://www.pri.org/stories/2021-08-27/afghanistan-airlift-continues-after-deadly-suicide-attacks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]