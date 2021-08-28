KP Minister says PTI serves people without discrimination





MARDAN: Food Minister Atif Khan said on Friday that the government was working to bring relief to the people.

He was addressing a rally here, where dozens of workers from various political parties in the PK-51 Provincial Assembly constituency announced their membership in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). PTI lawmakers Zahir Shah Toru and Tufail Anjum also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan welcomed new entrants to the party and said that in the past the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been deceived in the name of Islam and Pakhtun nationalism.

He added that the PTI believed in serving the people regardless of their political affiliation. He said his party was fighting corruption and working for the recovery of the country. The minister said that no effort would be spared to relieve the population. He alleged that the former rulers embezzled funds intended for carrying out development work and favored special interests.

The PTI government has put an end to corrupt practices, he said. The minister said the PTI would win the next election based on its performance. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had zero tolerance for corruption and had even sacked ministers from his own party for corruption.

He added that the government had issued a health card to residents across the province. Now people can access health facilities through health cards up to 1 million rupees, he added. Atif Khan said the government has introduced reforms in the education, health and other sectors.

