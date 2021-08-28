Arizona audit causes Republican rift





The impending release of a partisan audit of the 2020 Arizona election results authorized in March by the GOP State Senate has pitted Republican elected officials against each other.

Stephen Richter was elected in 2020 to help oversee elections in Maricopa County, the state’s largest.

“They have started to pursue what I think is in an unprofessional way that will only erode confidence in our election,” Richter said.

He turned the county registrar’s office to red in a ballot race last November, the same year Donald Trump lost. He first supported an electoral audit.

“I should be stupid not to understand that there is a significant percentage of the party that does not trust the way the 2020 elections were administered,” he said.

But it’s the State Senate’s selection of Cyber ​​Ninjas to audit a Florida-based company with no experience conducting election inquiries and whose CEO has churned out electoral conspiracy theories. debunked that prompted many prominent Arizona Republicans to distance themselves.

“I’m not anti-audit,” Richter continued. “I am anti-Cyber ​​Ninjas.”

One of the theories already put forward by Cyber ​​Ninjas associates is the claim that tens of thousands of ballots were fraudulently cast for Joe Biden last November, which Richter called “laughable” in a 38-page open letter he sent to Republicans in Arizona last week.

Newsy has repeatedly contacted representatives of the Arizona Republican State Senate and has been denied interviews with all 16 state senators.

Contacted directly, Newsy found that a Republican state senator who initially supported the audit activated an automatic email response with a letter explaining why he had abandoned his support for the investigation, stating in part: “What has happened in recent months cannot be called a professional audit.”

Nationally, former President Donald Trump said “the facts are out, the truth is uncovered and the crime of the century is fully exposed.”

But so far, the audit touted as a way to restore voter confidence has failed.

A recent state poll by non-partisan pollster OH Predictive Insights shows that only six in ten voters are extremely or moderately confident in state elections.

Former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett is now the Senate Liaison Officer for the Maricopa County Audit.

“I want myself, my kids, my friends and my family to know that when they participate in an election in Arizona, the results will be calculated accurately,” he said. “Even when the results are close, they can be confident that they can believe the results.”

The audit continues to turn heads in other states across the country, especially among far-right voters unhappy with President Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Arizona voter Scott Ziegler said many were still eager to hear the results of the audit.

“I know people who are in other states who are waiting for this,” he said. “This is a big deal.”

