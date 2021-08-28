PM Modi and his Italian counterpart both discuss international cooperation to tackle the Afghan crisis | India News







Discussing recent developments in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world after the Taliban took power, they strongly condemned the horrific terrorist attack at Kabul International Airport on Thursday and stressed the need to ensure the safe repatriation of stranded people, an official statement said.

He added: “They stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the G20 level, to address the humanitarian crisis and the long-term security challenges arising from developments in Afghanistan.”

In a phone conversation, the two leaders also discussed other important issues on the G20 agenda, such as climate change. In this context, they also exchanged views on other upcoming multilateral commitments, such as COP-26.

Modi tweeted: "I spoke with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and discussed the need for a coordinated international response to recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed other important issues such as climate change and our cooperation in the G20." He also appreciated Italy's dynamic leadership in the productive conduct of discussions within the G20, according to the statement.

The two leaders agreed to stay in touch on bilateral and global issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Modi had also recently spoken to German Angela Merkel and Russian Vladimir Putin about the Afghan crisis.

