Take strong action, don’t make country Guantanamo Bay, says SC





ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) noted on Friday that the government must take strong action to find missing persons and must not turn the country into a Guantanamo Bay prison.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea from the Interior Ministry, requesting the suspension of the investigation of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) for the monthly payment of compensation to the legal heirs of a missing person. A three-member SC bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the Interior Ministry’s appeal against the IHC order. The missing person’s family lawyer, Colonel (regtd) Inamur Raheem, told the court that the missing person’s salary was 3000 Saudi Riyals when he disappeared. He also filed an affidavit in court in this regard. A certain Imran Khan, who worked in Saudi Arabia in an IT company, disappeared after arriving in Pakistan for attending his sisters’ wedding ceremony.

His elderly mother approached the IHC, asking for her son’s recovery in addition to asking that her son be the only source of income; therefore, they should be compensated until the recovery of her son.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minnallah ordered the government to pay the amount to the family of victim Imran Khan on a monthly basis, equal to his last salary as compensation. The Home Office, however, challenged the Supreme Court’s order, requesting that the IHC order be suspended. The court, during the hearing of the case, on Friday ordered the government to consider how the family of the missing person could be compensated. Sajid Ilyas Bhatti, additional attorney general, argued in court that nothing was mentioned in the law regarding compensation for the family of a missing person. He said it was not established that Imran Khan was a missing person, adding that agency reports indicated he was not in their custody. He argued that the order made by the High Court in Islamabad was based on a judgment which had already been suspended by a division chamber to the extent of the interview.

Judge Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, another member of the judiciary, asked if it was not a state responsibility to take care of the elderly woman. It was a family’s right to know where their loved ones were, Judge Qazi Amin noted, adding that billions of Zakat were deposited in Baitul Mal. The judge observed that people’s money should be spent on people.

The missing were also Pakistani citizens, Judge Qazi Amin noted, adding that the elderly mother was also a citizen of Pakistan. Judge Bandail observed that the elderly mother should be compensated from Ehsaas program funds, adding that the families of the missing should not be deprived of their basic rights. The court ordered Additional Attorney General Sajid Ilyas Bhatti to seek instructions from the government on how the family of the missing person could be compensated and to submit a compliance report. The court adjourned the hearing for the date of entry into office (indefinite duration).

