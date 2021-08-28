Police raided the home of President Joko Widodo’s confidant





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Police from the General Criminal Investigation Department of the West Jakarta Metro Police have raided a house believed to belong to Presidential Applicant’s envoy Joko Widodo with the initials AH, in the Taman Villa Mulia complex, in Kembangan, in West Jakarta, Friday evening. ANTARA’s observations at the scene indicated that officers were present at the scene at 8:30 p.m. WIB and requested permission from the local RW chief. The police broke down the side door of the house because it was locked. After breaking down the door, the West Jakarta Metro Police Criminal Investigation Unit AKP Avrilendi Akmam and his men entered the house directly. After a few minutes in the house, Avrilendi and his staff were seen carrying a large cardboard box inside the house. In addition, a printer was also secured by agents. Read also: The artist was deceived by 75 million rupees by the person who claims to be the envoy of the president The objects were placed in the trunk of a police car parked just in front of the assailant’s house. When questioned by the media team, Avrilendi could not provide any information regarding the items that had been secured. “It is true that we are conducting a search at the home of the attacker. Further information will be provided at a press conference,” said Avrilendi. Earlier, an artist named Fahri Azmi admitted that AH suffered a loss of Rs 75 million. The fraud began when Fahri and his business friends met AH at a wedding in June. At that time, AH claimed to be one of the most important people in government. In fact, the author claimed to be an envoy of President Joko Widodo. Also Read: FTV Artist Lady Marsella Reports Fraud With Welfare Provisioning Mode AH, even continued Fahri, even had time to prove that he was the envoy of President Joko Widodo. It was later discovered that the letter signed by the president was false. Fahri, who also works as an entrepreneur, was also taken aback by the authors. “Its ‘image’ is that of an office. So entrepreneurs already believe it is an office,” he said. A few days after the meeting, AH asked Fahri to transfer money in the amount of Rp 75,000,000. “His method was that the transfer limit was exhausted, then he asked me for help transferring the money. I believe I bailed out the money first,” Fahri said. But a few days after the money was transferred, suddenly AH was gone. Fahri panicked and tried to contact AH by text message, but there was no response. To read also: The singer of Dangdut Ikke Putri withdraws his report Based on this, Fahri reported this fraud incident to Polda Metro Jaya under number LP / B / 3472 / VII / 2021 / SPKT / Polda Metro Jaya. The case has now been transferred to the West Jakarta Metro Police. Reporter: Walda Marison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/2355754/polisi-geledah-rumah-pengaku-utusan-presiden-joko-widodo

