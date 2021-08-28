Maine man indicted in Capitol riot says Trump’s rhetoric persuaded him to visit Washington





Former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric led the first Mainer accused of playing a role in the January 6 election to believe the 2020 election was stolen and persuaded him to travel to Washington, DC, according to a new petition filed in federal court requesting his release before trial.

Once in Washington at the Save America rally on January 6 where Trump spoke, Kyle Fitzsimons was swept away by the large crowd and behaved in a manner completely unrelated to his actions before or after January 6.

Fitzsimons’ federal defender argued in the 37-year-old’s request for release on Friday that the Lebanese resident poses no threat to public safety if released from prison before his trial.

Fitzsimons has been held without bail since February 4, when authorities arrested him at his home in Lebanon. He was charged with 10 counts, including rushing into a line of officers, disorderly conduct and assaulting a federal officer.

When a judge denied him bail in April, he dismissed Fitzsimons’ claim that a mob had pushed him from behind in a line of police on Capitol Hill.

I saw you charge the officers, you were beaten, but then you stood up and turned against them, said US investigating magistrate G. Michael Harvey at the time.

Fitzsimons attorney Natasha Taylor-Smith argued that he was persuaded by rhetoric from Trump and the Republican Party that the 2020 election result was fraudulent, prompting her to travel to Washington, DC on January 6 and to attend a Save America rally. which then led to the Capitol headquarters.

He traveled alone, Taylor-Smith said.

Mr Fitzsimons had no prior intention of entering the Capitol building or engaging in violence, but the energy of the crowd that day is well documented, and the mood has changed from a purported patriotism to unrest, she said.

Taylor-Smith is advocating for Fitzsimons’ release based on his minimal criminal history, including a drinking and driving offense and no history of drug addiction or mental health issues. She said he does not represent a flight risk and does not pose any threat to the community.

Her mother offered to open her home in Titusville, Fla. In Fitzsimons, who worked as a freelance butcher in York County and does not have a passport, according to Taylor-Smith.

After his arrest, prosecutors argued that he should be held without bail in part because of Fitzsimons’ calls to the office of U.S. Representative Chellie Pingrees in which he said he wanted to start a war with China and has threatened to give it to her if she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, State Representative Michele Meyer D-Eliot said she had already had tense encounters with Fitzsimons over gun policy in 2019.

Fitzsimons told lawmakers in 2018 that he moved to Maine to escape the multicultural underworld and that immigrants were killing New England’s Yankee culture.

Fitzsimons is from New York State.

Two other men with ties to Maine have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Gorham resident Nicholas has been charged with misdemeanors for his role in the Capitol uprising. A native of Minot who now lives in Georgia has also been charged.

More articles from the BDN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bangordailynews.com/2021/08/27/news/york/maine-man-charged-in-capitol-riot-says-trumps-rhetoric-persuaded-him-to-travel-to-d-c/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos