World leaders must avoid imposing conditions on the Taliban: Fazl





MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday called on world leaders to support the Taliban instead of imposing their conditions to establish their desired (Western) government in Afghanistan, which would create problems in the region

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the JUI-F warmly welcomed the victories of the

Islamist Emirates in Afghanistan. The Afghan Taliban can form their government independently and make efforts to form a broad-based government.

The West’s 20-year policies and bloodshed proved futile and they failed. The West should admit its blunders and support the Taliban in Afghanistan to form a broad-based government.

He said that a peaceful Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s interest. He criticized Pakistan’s foreign policy, saying it has failed on all fronts and that Imran Khan has no knowledge of the current Afghan situation. Imran Khan does not run the government, but the establishment runs the country. The establishment decides foreign policy, not Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is a noble person but not the authority to decide foreign affairs.

He said the illegitimate and bogus government failed to deliver on its promises in the last three years of his rule and made the life of an ordinary man very vulnerable. Imran Khan presented false statistics in his three-year performance and people are committing suicide, crying out for relief but there is no sign of relief for them. The standard of living of the masses is falling after uncontrolled waves of rising prices and inflation, he said.

Speaking to reporters here at Jamia Qasimul Aloom, the head of PDM vehemently condemned the dismissal of thousands of employees from their departments by order of the Supreme Court. The government has no sympathy for the dismissed employees as it has not filed a single appeal to the Court of Justice against the SC verdict and a large number of employee layoffs, he added.

The verdict of the SC has sparked an endless debate about the superiority of institutions in the country. After the repeal of an Act of Parliament by the SC, it is not clear whether the judiciary or the Parliament is superior. The SC takes suo motu on all matters except government corruption and the illegitimacy of the 2018 election. The entire nation protested against the rigged polls of 2018, but the SC did not address the issue. question in suo motu, he argued.

He said that the purchasing power of an ordinary man has declined in the country. The government presented false statistics on economic growth which is declining day by day. Unemployment is at the highest level in history and the generation of unemployed is intensifying in the country. Rising drug prices have crushed the poor. In this situation, he said, it is a national obligation to overthrow the current regime.

Meanwhile, a meeting of PDM leaders is scheduled in Karachi on Saturday while a public meeting is scheduled for Sunday. The PDM has decided to publish a white paper on government performance over three years. Maulana said Nawaz Sharif would join the PDM meeting via video link. He strongly condemned the incidents of harassment in Lahore which he said were the result of bad governance and occurred because the government encouraged nudity and liberal culture.

To a question, he said he would not comment on the reasons why the PPPs quit the nine-party alliance or the PPP’s decision to reconsider the resignation decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/884455-world-leaders-must-avoid-imposing-conditions-on-taliban-fazl

