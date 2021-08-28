Government believes ownership of UMi state-owned enterprises strengthens economy





Liputan6.com, Jakarta It is believed that the presence of the holding BUMN Ultra Micro (UMi) is able to further strengthen the national ultra micro ecosystem, like the performance of PT Permodalan Nasional Madani (Persero) or PNM. The company is part of the holding through the Mekaar program, which is quite brilliant, even overtaking the Grameen Bank. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly mentioned PNM Mekaar’s performance which was considered very optimal in empowering businesses minority. This was revealed by Jokowi when revealing three major strategies for sustaining future economic growth in the midst of a pandemic. One of them is the development and empowerment of MSME actors as well as UMI activities through digitization. As is known, the ownership of Ultra Micro SOE is a strategic step for the government in empowering small community businesses through PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. as a parent, PNM and PT Pegadaian (Persero). The performance of detention should be able to participate in maintaining national economic resilience in the future. According to Jokowi, PNM’s Mekaar program, which started in 2016 with loans ranging from Rp 500,000 to Rp 3 million, which initially only had 1.5 million clients in 2017, has now reached 10.8 million. million customers. This is a very rapid jump because the country’s micro-enterprises can develop further thanks to productive credit. It’s almost 100 percent of what is given to mothers and it has overtaken Grameen Bank, because of its customers [Grameen Bank] only about 6 million, this has reached 10.8 million customers. Jokowi said at the inauguration of the 100 Indonesian Economists Workshop at the State Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (8/26). Earlier, Public Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir, during a working visit to Central Java, saw firsthand the activities of PNM client MSME actors in Kentong village, Cepu district, Regency of Blora, Sunday 8/22. On this occasion, Erick was accompanied by PNM director president Arief Mulyadi and PNM institutional and planning director Sunar Basuki. To PNM clients, Erick is grateful to help maintain the microeconomics. On this occasion, he stressed that in the near future, he would combine BRI, PNM and Pegadaian who were working and helping to finance the micro and small economy sectors. Thanks to this synergy, Erick said that the interest on the performing loans would be lighter. In syaa God, in November the payments will go down, ”said Erick, who was greeted with applause from mothers who were taking PNM training to foster a thriving home economy (Mekaar).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/4642519/pemerintah-yakin-holding-bumn-umi-perkuat-ekonomi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos