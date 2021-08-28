Addison Rae denies running for Donald Trump





Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images

When will celebrities understand the real impact of being famous? It becomes embarrassing. Addison Rae reluctantly responded to the backlash online for introducing herself to former President Donald Trump at a UFC game in July. I mean, I don’t support Trump, Addison Rae, last name Easterling, told the Los Angeles Times. And if someone does, it’s their opinion and I respect everyone’s opinion, each their own. But it’s very rare that you meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It’s very rare. And I consider myself to be a friendly person, and so introducing myself doesn’t mean that I support everything a person respects tolerates. Basically, retweets aren’t endorsements and apparently they also don’t approach someone while they’re watching a UFC game, patting them on the shoulder and saying: Hi, i am Addison. Delighted to meet you. I must say hello. Hello. It’s so nice to meet you. The 20-year-old Hes All That star has been accused of being a Trump supporter more than once since appearing on TikTok last year. Last September, a TikTok user claimed to have found her registered to vote in Tarzana, Calif., As a Republican. First, I’m from Louisiana, second, I’m not even registered to vote and never did it for the first time with someone important and I’m so happy to do so, she commented at the time. Here is some useful information that you can actually take away from this: Don’t meet your heroes or your villains. And register to vote!

