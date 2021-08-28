Politics
Liberty Times editorial: Observing China’s economic trajectory
The tightening of Chinese regulations on the new economy sector has led to a devastating collapse in Chinese stocks listed abroad. The measures not only affected Chinese companies, they also hurt foreign investors.
As a countermeasure, Washington enacted the U.S. Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act and tightened control over Chinese stocks listed there.
The tightening and intervention of Chinese President Xi Jinpings () in the economic sphere, and even the de facto transformation of private enterprises into state-owned enterprises known as guojin mintui (or the state ahead, the private sector recedes) have made the task increasingly difficult. adapt to the differences between the economic systems of the United States and China, while the economic decoupling of the two economies has accelerated.
The strict regulations of the Communist Party of China (CCP) lowered the value of Chinese stock markets, while world-class companies that relied on market monopolies, protectionism, and state subsidies, such as data, gaming, delivery and tutoring platforms, Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and the beasts of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group that sourced from the capital markets have been tamed by the CCP.
The almost total collapse of actions related to China appears to be self-inflicted by the CCP, making the sequence of events difficult to understand.
However, a look at the ideology and the power nature of the CCP reveals that this was inevitable.
In recent years, Wall Street has made huge profits from participating, listing, and fundraising Chinese companies, in effect forming a common interest group with the CCP, and it has invariably been a leader for the expansion of Xis’ hegemony. After ignoring the evil of the CCP, having blindly optimistic views on China’s economic prospects, Wall Street’s interests have received a heavy blow. She lost her illusions in the Chinese market, which she should have done a long time ago.
The response of former Morgan Stanley chief economist Stephen Roachs to the realization of the nature of the CCPs characterized the Wall Street reaction.
Roach recently made his first negative comments about the Chinese economy, writing in a July 27 Project Syndicate article: When it comes to the Chinese economy, I have been a congenital optimist for over 25 years, but now I have serious doubts.
This statement has been called repentance on Wall Street.
Additionally, Scottish-American historian Niall Ferguson said Xi is building a police state and everything about China should be taken with a grain of salt, while The Economist said China’s future will be. less capitalist and more state-owned.
However, while the CCP’s approach contravenes the premise of a free market, this is the path that a communist regime must follow. In particular, Xi’s rise to power which is seen as a revival of Mao Zedong’s political line () has accelerated China’s return to dictatorship, with the party-state controlling everything and in which the tycoons and their giant private companies are going up in smoke.
The turning point in China’s rapid economic growth in recent years has been the passage of reform and openness by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaopings (). Although Deng was described by Mao as a capitalist trucker during the Cultural Revolution, his so-called capitalist approach was not that of a Western free market, but simply a means of borrowing capital, technology and talent. to the capitalist countries and to the Chinese community of Taiwan and Hong Kong, to develop the economy of its own nation.
It is a political economy that aims to learn from the barbarians to control the barbarians.
Plus, it has a nationalist flavor.
What is euphemistically called a market economy is the application of protectionism to block foreign competition and promote domestic industry. When the country has grown stronger, it uses economic resources to support its outward expansion.
This clearly shows that although a small window has been opened in the Chinese market and people’s desire to earn money has allowed it to flourish, the CCP dominates everything behind the scenes. It is a model of a socialist market economy and a political and social system called socialist democracy with the rule of law.
All economic resources will, in one way or another, come back under the control of the CCP. Xi, who has a strong desire for power and appears to be possessed by Mao, has lifted his office’s term limits to protect his own power. It is clearly the best choice to end the capitalist experiment in China.
Xis focuses on external expansion, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the Chinese dream replaced Maos’ world revolution.
However, in the face of external countermeasures, Xi and Mao reacted with autonomy.
Self-reliance is focused on ideological purification to keep the stronghold of communism and protect it from the corruption of capitalism.
The ultimate goal of the CCPs is therefore to confiscate private assets by advancing the state at the expense of the private sector and to suppress businesses, such as online platforms, in the new economy so that the private sector energy released by reform and opening-up can be brought back under the control of the CCP.
Deng opened a small window on economic vitality, but once the private sector went too far, the quantitative changes may have led to qualitative changes that backfired against the CCP.
At this point, the CCP should either follow a path towards more democracy and openness, or withdraw into a more authoritarian and dictatorial grip of power.
Xi turned back, abandoning the false pretext of domestic reform and opening up, instead engaging in wolf warrior diplomacy in an effort to establish hegemony.
How can an unjust regime that faces enemies at national and international level maintain itself?
While the United States and China have substantially decoupled their economies, Taiwan has only one choice: to stand firmly in the democratic camp and help defend world peace and universal values.
Translated by Perry Svensson
