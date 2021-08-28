From Pakistan, a false claim on US-Taliban talks





On August 22, Islamabad-based White News ran a tabloid article, Why Indian Media Continues to Blame Pakistan for Fall of Kabul.

White News claims to base its storytelling on facts rather than speculation, adding that it has no bias to accommodate all nuances of opinion.

But in practice, its content is highly speculative and conspiratorial, with positions that clearly align with those of the Pakistani government.

In its August 22 report, White News attempts to counter the narrative that Pakistan helped bring the Taliban to power.

Heavy on rhetoric, he uses what is it to claim that India, Pakistan’s historic rival, would be ready to use the Taliban to achieve its political goals.

At one point, presenter Hira Mustafa rhetorically asks whether it was Pakistan or the United States that entered into negotiations with the Taliban. She then goes on to say that these negotiations have given credibility to the militant group which, on August 15, seized the presidential palace in Kabul and now controls Afghanistan.

According to the US Constitution, the US government can never negotiate with a terrorist group no matter what, Mustafa said. So when the United States negotiated with the Taliban, the United States clearly recognized the legitimacy of the Taliban.

It’s wrong. The US Constitution makes no mention of negotiating with terrorists, and the willingness to negotiate with the Taliban does not mean that the United States views them as legitimate leaders.

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of the suicide bombing on August 26, 2021, which left dozens of people dead, including 13 American soldiers, at Kabul airport. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

First of all, a bit of history.

The word terrorism did not enter the English language until 1795, about five years after the ratification of the American constitution. Its roots go back to the reign of terror of 1793-1794 in France, a period of the French Revolution marked by massacres and public executions. The word was first recorded in English dictionaries in 1798, defined as the systematic use of terror as a policy.

None of the 27 constitutional amendments, the last of which was ratified in 1992, addressed or prohibited negotiations with terrorists.

To be sure, successive US presidential administrations have declared a policy of not negotiating with terrorists. This policy dates back to Richard Nixon’s 1970s presidency and refusal to negotiate with Palestinian activists who kidnapped (and later killed) two US diplomats held hostage in Khartoum, Sudan.

Former President Ronald Reagan once said that America will never make concessions to terrorists, in what has been widely described as a policy of no concessions. Likewise, former President George W. Bush said: No nation can negotiate with terrorists because there is no way to make peace with those whose only goal is death.

Some have argued that any concession to the demands of terrorists is prohibited by the United States Criminal Code, making it illegal in the United States, or for anyone subject to United States jurisdiction anywhere, to knowingly provide a material support to a foreign terrorist organization designated by the Secretary of State.

But a number of US administrations have negotiated with terrorists or militants, either directly or through roundabout channels.

This includes efforts to free Americans taken during Iran’s hostage crisis from 1979 to 1981, the hijacking of TWA flight 847 in June 1985 by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, and the 2014 release of the Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdhal in exchange for five Taliban detainees held at Guantanamo.

It should be noted that the Taliban is not on the US State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations. However, the militant group has been sanctioned by the US Treasury, as have some of its leaders.

Some Taliban members, such as Supreme Commander Haibatullah Akhundzada, are not on US or UN sanctions lists.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar and political leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai have been sanctioned by the European Union of the United Nations, China and Russia, but not the United States.

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (right) meets with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban political bureau, in Doha on August 17, 2021 (Qatar / Reuters)

Other Taliban leaders, like Sirajuddin Haqqani and Mohammad Yaqoob, are sanctioned by the United States

In July 2018, the administration of former President Donald Trump ordered direct talks between US officials and the Taliban. Un sanctioned, Barader and Stanikzai lead the Taliban negotiating team.

The talks culminated in a peace deal on February 29, 2020, which set the stage for the withdrawal of US troops, the rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and the ongoing mass evacuations.

This agreement specifically states that the United States does not recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which was established by the Taliban in 1996.

Yet in the chaos that followed the US withdrawal, talks continued.

On August 23, the Washington Post reported that CIA Director William J. Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with Baradar. Evacuation operations were reportedly mentioned during the meeting.

For its part, Pakistan has long denied supporting the Taliban, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

Carlotta Gall, a British journalist and author who covered Afghanistan and Pakistan for the New York Times for more than a decade, argued that the Pakistani government and the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency (ISI) were largely responsible carnage in Afghanistan, going so far as to say that the United States was fighting the wrong enemy in the wrong country.

This includes a suicide bombing attack on July 7, 2008 in front of the Indian embassy in Kabul that left 54 ​​people dead, including an Indian defense attaché. US intelligence concluded that the ISI was involved in the planning of this attack.

Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf, without ever directly involving the government, partially admitted in 2007 that some government officials turned a blind eye to allowing Taliban fighters to seek refuge in Pakistan.

Many analysts have viewed Pakistan’s covert support for the Taliban as a way to secure a regional ally against its main adversary, India.

Afghans injured in a hospital after deadly suicide bombings outside Kabul airport killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 US soldiers on August 26, 2021. (Mohammad Asif Khan / AP)

The White News report aligns with the Taliban’s campaign for international recognition. A senior Taliban official told VOA on August 24 that the group was seeking legitimacy on the world stage.

Just days before the Taliban took control of Kabul, US Special Envoy for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said the Taliban would become a pariah state if they took the country by force.

In July, as the Taliban began to do so quickly, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was interviewed on PBS News Hour.

I think the United States really messed it up in Afghanistan, Khan said. First of all, they tried to find a military solution in Afghanistan when there had never been one.

People like me were called anti-Americans. My name was Taliban Khan, he continued. I don’t know what the goal was in Afghanistan, whether it was nation-building, democracy, or liberating women, whatever the cause, how they did it n ‘was never going to be the solution.

After the Taliban entered Kabul, Khan was quoted in the media as saying the takeover broke the chains of slavery in Afghanistan.

