With the exit of the United States from Afghanistan, India fears an increasingly hostile region

Lauren Frayer August 27, 2021

Updated August 27, 2021, 2:23 p.m. ET

MUMBAI One of the most important symbols of Afghan democracy, the national parliament, with its giant bronze dome and marble fountains, was a gift from the world’s greatest democracy.

Along with the United States, India has spent the past 20 years trying to promote a democratic system in Afghanistan. It has invested $ 3 billion in building Afghan roads, bridges, schools and clinics.

In 2015, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to Kabul to inaugurate the $ 90 million parliament building, made with marble quarried from Rajasthan. He and then Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was talking on their “special friendship” which was “bound by a thousand ties”.

Now that Ghani is out of power, the US is pulling out, and the Taliban takes power, India is one of the countries most at risk of losing.

Diplomats and analysts say that for India, the shift in power in Kabul almost certainly means the painful loss of another, albeit under siege, democracy that relied on American support in an otherwise largely hostile region. It could also mean a loss of safety and security for India, if militants from its neighbor and big rival, Pakistan, expand their training bases in Afghanistan.

And that most likely means, they say, a loss of Indian economic power and influence in a region increasingly dominated by another worrying neighbor: China.

Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India is still in New Delhi

First, India needs to determine who its new contact in Kabul is or if he has one there. India would have had communications with the Taliban. But the Afghan ambassador to New Delhi says he has yet to have one with the militant group.

“The last week and a half has been very difficult. Our communications [with Indian officials] remain intact, “Farid Mamundzay, the ambassador, told NPR from New Delhi. As far as he knows, he is still Afghanistan’s legal representative in India.” But as matters become clearer in the weeks and months to come, there could be changes. “

Mamundzay will have to decide whether or not to stay if the Taliban ask him to. He is concerned about the group’s record on women’s rights, although the Taliban have said they will be more moderate than they have been in the past.

“So far their messages and rhetoric have been pretty sweet. Now it’s up to them to prove that they mean it,” Mamundzay said. “If they think so, then of course I would continue to serve my people. But if the meaning is lacking and only the words exist, I will not continue to cooperate with the future government.”

India’s biggest concern is security and Pakistan’s role

When the US timetable for the pullout became clear earlier this year, New Delhi is believed to have quietly established channels of communication with the Taliban, although Indian officials do not confirm this.

As the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, they reportedly contacted Indian officials, saying they would ensure the safety of Indian diplomats if they kept their embassy open in Kabul. According to Hindustan times, Indian officials weighed the Taliban’s offer, but then received information that made them think: Pakistan-based militants may have entered Kabul with the Taliban. On August 17, India evacuated its Kabul-based diplomats and close your embassy. It had already closed its consulates in other Afghan cities.

India’s worst fear is that Afghanistan will become a safe haven for Pakistani militants. India and Pakistan are neighbors and nuclear-weapon enemies who have fought many wars. Pakistan has long-standing ties with the Taliban and has long provided refuge to militants attacking India.

“Our strategic interest is definitely to ensure that our borders are secure and protected from the influx of terrorist groups, and that a neighbor like Pakistan does not exploit the situation in Afghanistan as it has in the past. “said Nirupama Rao, a former foreign minister of India, told NPR.

So when India reportedly gathered intelligence on the alleged presence of Pakistani militants in Kabul this month, it decided not to take any chances.

Rao, who has also served as India’s ambassador to the United States and China, said India would like Washington to pressure Pakistan to stop any flow of militants into Afghanistan.

“We obviously cannot let Afghanistan regress into a dark age,” she said.

The future is uncertain for Indian projects in Afghanistan

In addition to building Afghan infrastructure, India helped organize trade routes to Afghanistan and, through it, to countries in Central Asia. He got waivers from US sanctions to build the $ 8 billion Chabahar port in Iran, hoping it could be a key trade route to Afghanistan that bypasses Pakistan. India was also part of a consortium that was planning a 4,400 mile route rail network linking Afghanistan to Europe.

Today, these projects face an uncertain future.

“This is a strategic plan that India has been nurturing for a very long time, and now all of these investments have stalled, given the developments in Afghanistan,” said Happymon Jacob, associate professor of diplomacy at the University. Jawaharlal Nehru from New York. Delhi. “It can end up being too much work. It is better for India to trade with other countries, rather than bend over backwards and reach out to Central Asia.”

India has also prioritized the education of Afghans. This built girls’ schools. Indian universities have trained thousands of Afghan students. This week many of them watched in horror as Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, wondering if they will ever return home.

“India has been a major historical partner of the Afghan people. Our relationship has not been just government to government. We have had this relationship on many levels,” said Mamundzay.

He hopes this will continue.

“We need Indian investments in Afghanistan. We need Indian technologies, Indian resources,“, said the ambassador.

But China may be able to invest even more in Afghanistan.

India’s fears grow over China’s influence in Afghanistan

India and China are the two most populous countries in the world. They share the longest unmarked border in the world, spanning over 2,100 miles, and they have fought on several occasions. Tensions have been particularly high since a border clash in June 2020 killed 20 Indian soldiers. India chose to retaliate outside the battlefield, by banning dozens of Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok.

Meanwhile, China has built a giant global infrastructure network including roads, pipelines, power plants and ports, called the Belt and Road Initiative.

India is not one of them. But Pakistan is and Afghanistan may soon be too.

“China’s rise in Afghanistan will try to unify the whole region minus, of course, India,” Jacob said. “It will also somehow heighten fears in India that there is genuine Chinese encirclement.”

“They want to build this ‘great wall of steel’, to use [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping’s words, ”Rao said. Beijing, she says, is keen to “harness Afghanistan’s rich natural resources and integrate Afghanistan into this whole network of connectivity.” And they won’t be talking about human rights by doing that. “

For India, the possible expansion of Chinese infrastructure in Afghanistan means that the world’s largest democracy could be even more economically isolated in its own backyard.

All of this can make it more difficult for India to be the democratic bulwark against China that Washington wants it to be.

Although not allies by treaty, the United States and India maintain a close strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific. Just this week they have been conduct joint naval exercises with Australia and Japan. In recent years, U.S. and Indian officials have said their ties are closer than ever. Visiting New Delhi in May, Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted the American-Indian partnership “is vital, it is strong and it is increasingly productive.”

But the American withdrawal from Afghanistan risks leaving this close partner in a difficult situation.

“The credibility of the United States is completely dwindling in Afghanistan and it certainly resonates throughout the region,” Rao said. “Being from the region, India really sees this through the prism of this neighborhood. “

The United States can go, but at the end of the day, she says, “we have to pick up the pieces. ”