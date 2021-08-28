



Jelani Beckles 11 hours ago Imran Khan (left) of Jamaica Tallawahs celebrates the dismissal of Wahab Riaz (center) from the St Lucia Kings in Game 3 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League 2021 between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Kings at Warner Park sports complex on August 27 February 2021 in Basseterre, St Kitts. (Photo by CPL T20 / Getty Images)

JAMAICA Tallawahs claimed a 120-point victory over the Saint Lucia Kings in the 2021 T20 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament, behind Andre Russell’s half-century fastest CPL ever at Warner Park in Basseterre, Saint -Kitts, Friday.

Russell made 50 steps in just 14 deliveries to propel Tallawahs to 255/5 at bat first.

South African JP Duminy held the previous record. Playing for the Barbados Tridents (now Barbados Royals) in 2019, Duminy crossed the 15-ball milestone against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Remarkably, Russell came out at bat after 17.1 overs when the Tallawahs lost their third wicket.

Russell hit three fours and six sixes.

Tallawahs received contributions from a number of other drummers. Forerunners Chadwick Walton and Kennar Lewis gave Tallawahs a strong start with 81 for the opening wicket in just six overs.

Lewis was the first to fall for 48 of 21 deliveries, including two four and five six. Walton, who scored 24 points across the entire 2020 tournament, also fell to just under half a century with 47 of 29 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Pakistani Haider Ali and captain Rovman Powell kept the momentum going with a third wicket partnership of 82 points.

Powell, Ali and Carlos Brathwaite (duck) all fell similarly to left point guard Obed McCoy. Powell hit 38 of 26 and Ali pitched with 45 of 32 balls.

It was Russell’s show then as he mocked Warner Park’s small limits with a spectacular display of punching power.

Wahab Riaz conceded 32 points in 19th place as Russell slapped the veteran Pakistani quick-thrower on the left arm.

A four from the final delivery of innings brought the Russells 50.

McCoy finished with 3/52 in four overs and off-spinner Roston Chase caught 2/33 in four overs. The Kings’ bowling effort was poor as they played seven balls without balls, most of which were called for full throws above the waist.

In response, the Kings had no choice but to swing. The plan didn’t work as the Kings steadily lost wickets and were quickly reduced to 56/6 in the sixth round as South African fast pitcher Migael Pretorius destroyed the First Order.

Singaporeans Tim David and Riaz delayed Tallawahs’ victory, the former displaying impressive punching power. David fell to 109 in the 11th. He hit 56 of 28 balls with eight fours and three sixes. Riaz (26) and McCoy (duck) both lost their wicket to veteran leg Imran Khan in the 18th to close the heats.

Pretorious won 4/32 in four overs and Khan won 3/7 in 2.3 overs.

Summary scores

TALLAWAHS 255-5 (20 overs) Andre Russell 50 not retired, Kennar Lewis 48, Chadwick Walton 47, Haider Ali 45, Rovman Powell 38; Obed McCoy 3/52, Roston Chase 2/33 v KINGS 135 (17.3 overs) Tim David 56, Wahab Riaz 26; Migael Pretorius 4/32, Imran Khan 3/7. Tallawahs won by 120 races. Man of the Match: Andre Russell.

