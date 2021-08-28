Donald Trump Jr. again objected to men showing emotion after President Biden’s White House speech





Donald Trump Jr. had strong feelings after President Joe Bidens said Thursday about the Kabul airport bombing in Afghanistan, and his comments elicit more sympathy than he likely expected. Biden spoke at the White House on Thursday night following news that explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport killed at least 13 U.S. servicemen and 90 Afghans, and the president did not maintain the type of stoicism that Trump Jr. had apparently hoped for. following the news, choosing instead to be open in his grief for the lives lost and referencing the service of his own deceased son Beau Bidens in Iraq as a reminder of how indelibly he feels the pain of military families mourning this loss. We are outraged and heartbroken, Biden said from the East Room. From everywhere he looked, Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of the leaning president, visibly distressed: This is what weakness looks like.

In his remarks, Biden acknowledged the grief of the moment while vowing retaliation for the lives lost. To those who carried out this attack, as well as to all those who wish America harm on America, know this: We will not forgive, he said. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.

But Bidens’ comments were obviously not macho enough for Trump Jr., who also poked fun at Congressman Adam Schiff and Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone for their emotional testimonies in July about their experiences of the riots. from the Capitol on January 6. Trump Jr. retweeted two videos of the men sharing their stories and becoming noticeably upset, one captioned featuring @AdamSchiff pretending to cry for 1/6 audience and the other wondering how many times he’s practiced this.

Trump Jr.’s comments here also point to the right-wing’s negative response to a photo of President Joe Biden kissing his adult son Hunter Biden that circulated in October 2020, widely retweeted with the caption of former NYPD officer John Cardillos: the father / son interaction that’s right for you?

Like Trump Jr.’s comments this week, Cardillos’ comments sparked a quick backlash lamenting the inability of these two and their supporters to recognize value in adult men openly expressing their emotions and allowing themselves to. being vulnerable, a trait many commentators attribute to Cardillo and Trump Jr.’s own fathers did not set a good example for their sons.

Don Jr is what happens when you don’t hug your child once in a while, read a retweet. When you tell them to suck when they hurt themselves. When you teach them that the only goal in life is money. When you teach them how to win, that’s it. When you basically cancel their life out of empathy.

As a result of this week’s events, we don’t mind seeing a president telling us he’s okay with mourning. With five children of his own, Trump Jr. may want to carefully consider the message he sends about who is and is not allowed to be human.

