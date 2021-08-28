Trio bad luck stealing gold at the airport





Police dismantled a gang that hid gold bars in trash cans removed from planes at the airport and delivered them to smugglers waiting outside.

Police have opened an investigation into a complaint by A. Saravanan, 30, of Chrompet, who was an employee of a catering contractor.

Saravanan reportedly told police that while he was riding his bike at 4 a.m. on August 23, a gang attacked him and stole two and a half rulers of gold jewelry, cash and phones. portable. After careful examination of CCTV footage from the crime scene, police caught fellow Saravans Mohammed Nazir, 25, and Prabu Ram, 27, both of Pallikaranai. These were contract employees who cleaned up the garbage from the plane.

During the investigation, the police realized that Saravanan and his friends had organized a theft to deceive the person supposed to receive the shipment and steal 9 kg of gold belonging to Imran Khan. The three used to carry gold from the plane out of the airport bypassing airport customs officials.

Saravanan brought 9 kg of gold belonging to Imran Khan from the airport. The three later pretended the gold had been stolen.

The police investigation revealed the gang’s modus operandi. Since the three were working at the airport, they had relatively free access. The smugglers hid gold bars in the seats before an overseas flight departed.

Under the pretext of picking up the trash from the plane, Saravanan, Mohammed Nazir and Prabhu Ram collected the contraband and hid it in bins, avoiding detection by the authorities. Police are looking for others involved in the contraband racketeering. Nine kilograms of gold and a cell phone were seized from the accused.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/trio-runs-out-of-luck-while-stealing-gold-at-airport/article36146098.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

