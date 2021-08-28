Significant achievement, Prime Minister Modi says as India administers 1 crore vaccine doses in one day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised India’s immunization coverage as the country administered one crore of Covid vaccine doses in a single day, making it the highest record on record since the start of the campaign.

Record the number of vaccinations today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous achievement. Congratulations to those who get vaccinated and to those who make the vaccination a success, ”Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

India administered more than one crore of doses of the Covid vaccine today, the highest on record in a day, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the CoWIN portal, vaccination coverage in the country exceeded 62.17.06.882 doses.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas … This is the same effort by which the country crossed the figure of more than 1 crore of vaccines in one day. This is the result of the tireless work of health workers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “

According to the CoWIN portal, 1 00 64 032 jabs were administered on Friday.

On August 17, more than 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country.

A total of 30.85.06,160 people between the ages of 18 and 44 received doses of the vaccine while 23.98.99,849 beneficiaries over the age of 45 received vaccines, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

