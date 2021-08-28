SNOBELEN: Chrystia Freeland is Canada’s Donald Trump





Photo by DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Entering the troubled regions of political life will teach you a thing or two about yourself. But only if you want to learn.

Some of these things like your own prejudices and preconceptions are not particularly fun to come across. Everyone likes to think of stigma as someone else’s problem.

And then there is the moral compass. Ethics do the right thing, even when everyone encourages evil.

My pre-political world was smaller than my post-political world. Above all, I admired loyalty, courage and courage. My world split into people who had the character to be there through tough times and the types of good weather who withered when the going got tough.

It always seemed like those with the most natural need for comfort were never around when hay needed to be put in or something needed to be fixed at minus -20.

I can validate this bias all day. In fact, I have. The problem is, in politics you need the help of people who don’t fit your preconceptions about what good character means.

At some point, even hard buds begin to understand that there is more than one type of grain. Difficult ideas, especially yours, can be just as trying as high winds and intense cold.

We apologize, but this video failed to load.

But that awareness alone doesn’t break free from preconceptions, especially when those perceptions are reinforced by the crowd you hang out with. It’s always easier to believe that people who share your point of view are right and that everyone else is a combination of lost, weak, or bad.

In politics, these preconceptions cover vast swathes of people. The Dippers are heads in the air who never feel pressured to base their noble ideas with a hint of reality. Liberals are like dead skunks and white lines stuck in the middle of the road. And the Conservatives are basically the Taliban in costume.

These are easy stories, and like all easy stories, they are wrong. Oddly enough, some otherwise worldly people actually believe them.

Politics can be a mirror reflecting your prejudices. Some use this mirror to broaden their perspective, most close it. The bottom is easier.

Liberal candidate Chrystia Freeland has clearly chosen the easy way. She comes down with a vengeance.

Last week, Freeland posted an edited video that apparently showed Conservative leader Erin OToole condemning public health care. Freeland pretended to be shocked by this attack on vulnerable Canadians in need of health care. My God, the Conservatives are really bad.

Problem is, everything was made up (an enlightened word for BS). As it turns out, OToole has in fact said that it places great importance on the public health system and universal access remains paramount.

Go figure it out. It’s actually possible that the guy is also pro-life.

The point is, Freeland has been around long enough to tell the difference between a lie and a lie. She headed straight for the lie.

I’m pretty sure Freeland doesn’t consider himself as morally deficient as self-proclaimed awakens rarely do. But in that campaign, she became the Canadian version of Donald Trump. Much like the Donald, Freeland finds truth and honesty an unnecessary burden.

Once the election is over, Freeland will have plenty of time to think about what video manipulation says about her. It won’t be a comfortable exam.

There aren’t many things inferior to manipulation, outright lies, and fear mongering. But that’s where Freeland is. My God, it’s hard to be awake.

