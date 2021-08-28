“To serve humanity to live for eternity”, says the governor of Punjab – Pakistan





Posted on August 27, 2021 at 11:43 p.m.

Ch Sarwar bestowed governor’s awards on 29 people for their meritorious service in various fields

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that those who selflessly serve humanity and fight for the needy and the destitute, their names live for posterity.

Addressing the “Governor’s Awards” ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Friday, he said that all who have received the authority and position of Allah Almighty should do justice with the responsibility that is entrusted to them.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar bestowed Governor’s Awards to 29 people for their meritorious service in various fields of life including social services, sports, health services, education, philanthropy and justice . The President of the Sarwar Foundation, Bégum Perveen Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

“The Ehsas program, Kaamyab Jawan program and Koi Bhooka Na Soye program are also aimed at serving humanity and Prime Minister Imran Khan is the soul behind these public welfare projects,” he said, adding that there was no political discrimination. in the execution of public welfare projects.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said all resources were used transparently for the development and prosperity of the people.

He said that it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play their role in the development and stability of the country, adding that Pakistan faces many challenges and these circumstances can only be overcome through collective efforts. .

Congratulating the recipients of the Governor’s Awards, Sarwar said that there can be no greater service than service to humanity. He said philanthropists had done a great service during the coronavirus pandemic in the country, adding: “A 10 billion rupee charity has been raised on the Governor’s House platform and we will continue to stand by people during times of distress. “

The recipients included Faisal Edhi of the Edhi Foundation, Justice (retired) Nasira Javaid Iqbal, social activist Kiran Aleem Khan, entrepreneur Shehla Javaid Akram, Vice President One vision, Four Goals Imran Saleemi, activist of Acid Victims Musarrat Misbah, Darman Ashraf, Deeba Shahnawaz Akhtar of Rescue1122, President Lady Golf PGF Asma Afzal Shami, Former President of Pasban Welfare Center Ms Shamshad Shahnawaz, Faiza Khurram, Mohsin Mukhtar, Prof. Balqis Sabir, Punjab Girls Guide’s Salma Sajid, Dr Muhammad Nadeem Khawaja, Nighat Shakir Fatima, Dr An, Dr Adnan Gilani for outstanding services in the health sector, Rector Superior of Dr Sumaira Rehman University, Dr Waleed Shafqat, Maheen Shahid, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Mohammad Yasin Khan, Nadra Umer, Shoaib Naeem, Sadia Khan and Ms. Sabahat Rafique.

