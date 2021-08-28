



Outlook

Aug 28, 2021 2:09 AM IST

Erdogan: Turkish army, citizens outside Kabul

















perspectivesinde.com 1970-01-01T05: 30: 00 + 0530

Istanbul, August 28 (AP) Turkey has withdrawn all its civilians and soldiers from Afghanistan, except for a small number of technicians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, while appearing to criticize the way in which the United States United have withdrawn. We have transported our citizens to our country. Currently we have a small number of technical items. Other than that, we have pulled all of our teams, Erdogan said at a press conference in Sarajevo, Bosnia on Friday. Countries that claim to be the strongest in the world should leave the places they enter with much more caution, ”he said. Leaving these countries by handing them over to terrorist organizations comes at a high cost. Apparently referring to the Taliban and the Islamic State group, Erdogan said there was a conflict between terrorist organizations in Afghanistan and that it was unthinkable that Turkey or any other country would profit from their conflict. Earlier on Friday, Erdogan said Turkey was in talks with the Taliban over providing technical support to keep the airport running after NATO forces leave. The prospect of Turkey operating Hamid Karzai International Airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops was first raised in June, but appears to have faded when the Taliban captured Kabul on August 15. (AP) SCY SCY Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

Source: PTI

