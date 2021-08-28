Chinese crackdown on private sector increases risks – Radio Free Asia

China’s new measures to curb real estate investment raise questions about a crackdown on private companies, internet platforms and tech companies.

In one of the latest measures, Bloomberg News reported on August 12 that private equity firms would not be allowed to receive required registrations from the government-backed China Asset Management Association (AMAC) for real estate investments, thus blocking funds for real estate projects.

The restriction is seen as a response to recent decisions taken by leaders of the Communist Party of China (CCP) at a Politburo meeting on economic policies and priorities for the second half of the year.

“At the July 30 meeting, senior management stressed that as a long-term mechanism for the proper functioning and healthy development of the real estate market is being put in place, a comprehensive restructuring of the industry would be required, ”the official statement said in English. China daily noted.

Restricting investment is seen as another hurdle for real estate developers, who have already faced tighter regulation of bank lending and trust finance, Bloomberg reported.

Real estate development has been the subject of more than 320 new regulations or changes since the start of the year, according to Centaline Property Agency Ltd., according to the report.

While restrictions and restructuring plans appear to be part of a new wave of pressure on the private sector, many threads of past policies have contributed to property rules.

The most frequently cited factor is President Xi Jinping’s saying that “housing is for living, not for speculation”.

The populist slogan reflects the social and economic pressures that have built up over more than a decade as house prices have surpassed average incomes, turning empty apartments into stores of wealth for those with money to spare. invest.

The wealth gap between urban landowners and rural migrant workers has been perpetuated by rising house prices, clashing with the CCP’s demands to end extreme poverty and create “a society.” moderately prosperous in all respects ”.

Despite the increase in income since 2013, the average income of rural dwellers in China remained at 39 percent of that of urban residents last year, according to official figures cited by Nikkei Asia.

Bullish investors in the real estate market

Real estate prices continued to climb despite the maze of investment restrictions. Commercial home sales rose 21.5% in the first seven months of the year in terms of floor space and 30.7% in terms of value, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported. last week.

In an attempt to cut prices, authorities have suspended land sales in some major cities, stifling a revenue stream that brought in 8.4 trillion yuan ($ 1.3 trillion) to local governments last year, said Bloomberg separately on August 16.

Real estate restrictions in China were also motivated by the government’s efforts to reduce financial risks.

Concerns have grown over investments in major real estate developers like the Evergrande Group, with outstanding debt estimates of up to US $ 300 billion (1.9 trillion yuan), the New York Times said. .

Government pressure on real estate development also reflects its resistance to calls for more investment-driven stimulus measures to jump-start economic growth and the recovery from COVID-19.

Investors remain bullish on the real estate sector despite the new rules, focusing on projects offering new housing for rent in line with “overall sector restructuring” and government policies, Reuters said.

But other readings of the government’s intentions have not been ruled out, especially with regard to recent crackdowns on private companies and tech companies.

In recent months, authoritarian government regulators have exhibited a bad habit of blaming high-profile private companies just as they launched public offerings, resulting in disastrous losses for investors.

The model was established last November with the suspension of a $ 34 billion (220 billion yuan) initial public offering by Ant Group, an ambitious online microcredit company. Months later, the government imposed record-breaking anti-monopoly fines on its e-commerce parent company Alibaba, founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

Since then, a series of investigations, enforcement actions and bad-timed regulatory actions have disrupted the investments and plans of platform providers and tech companies far from China.

Jack Ma has vanished from public view, adding to investor concerns. More than $ 1,000 billion (6.47 billion yuan) in market value has been written off the books, according to reports.

In April, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and other regulators imposed sweeping restrictions on 13 internet-based companies, limiting their collection of personal and credit data and demanding a restructuring of their business models.

Tech, e-commerce and communications giants including Tencent Holdings Ltd., ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and ByteDance Ltd. have all been targeted.

“Investors, analysts and business executives believe the government is just beginning its efforts to realign the relationship between private business and the state, with the goal of ensuring that businesses do more to serve consumers. economic, social and national security concerns of the Communist Party, ” The Wall Street Journal said Aug.6.

The government has stepped up the pressure with new rules it says are necessary for cybersecurity.

The overhaul plans required technology companies with more than one million pieces of personal data to undergo cybersecurity reviews before searching for listings overseas, state news agency Xinhua reported on August 20.

Final versions of the Personal Information Protection Act have yet to be released, but the drafts require companies to obtain user consent for data collection and strict rules for the transfer of data to the company. outside the country, according to CNBC.

Recent government interventions in the tech sector have covered the interests of companies, from Tencent Holdings’ online video game business to the operations of for-profit tutoring companies, which were banned by a Board order. ‘State at the cabinet level last month.

Since the suspension of the Ant Group, regulators have taken more than 50 actions against private companies for alleged violations of antitrust laws and other issues, according to a report by the Goldman Sachs Group.

The market value of six big tech companies in China has fallen more than 40% since February, The Wall Street Journal noted.

A common denominator

It can be difficult to draw a straight line between the crackdown on e-commerce and funding restrictions for real estate development, but it is inevitable that all recent regulatory targets will be private companies.

In the face of mounting criticism, a regulator has denied the existence of such a link, Xinhua reported Thursday.

The crackdown is “non-discriminatory and by no means only targeting private and foreign companies,” said Han Wenxiu, an official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

“The purpose of stricter regulation is to ensure healthier, more sustained and longer-term development,” Han said.

Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that regulators were working on new rules that would prohibit Chinese companies with large amounts of “sensitive consumer data” from being listed in the United States.

The wave of regulatory action has been unusually arbitrary, value-destroying and brutal. The power of party and state to control private enterprise is a common denominator, whatever the cost.

While the tech industry has struggled to comply with the regulatory push, the government’s ban on tutoring companies may have set a new standard for regulatory overshoot and shaky justification.

The State Council’s order of July 19 banned the granting of licenses and investments in tutoring establishments because they could increase the costs of education, which could potentially discourage the policy of the three children of President Xi Jinping.

“This move threatens to decimate the 120 billion US dollars (778 billion yuan) private tutoring industry in China,” Reuters said.

” This is unheard of. An entire industry was almost wiped out overnight. And it underscores how difficult it is to quantify the risks of investing in China, ”said Alex Au, CEO of Alphalex Capital Management. The Wall Street Journal.

While the government’s regulatory responses have been impulsive, its policies appear to follow at least two currents. One is geared towards controlling societal conditions, while the other aims to keep pace with technological change.

“The crackdown on education is part of the long pattern of periodic attacks on real estate investment. This is the standard behavior of the central government, ”said Derek Scissors, Asian economist and senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington.

“The central government doesn’t care if a few big developers die or if the private education sector largely disappears,” Scissors said.

“By comparison, the tech sector needs to grow, but it needs to be tightly controlled for the party leadership to feel secure,” he said.

Regulation of the tech sector has generally lagged behind the private sector innovation curve, exposing investors to sudden risks and losses.

“Private investment is dynamic, so it is the natural target of regulators and they are generally slow to understand the situation, regardless of the sector. But the technology is genuinely strategic, while the rest are not, ”said Scissors.