India administered more than a crore COVID-19[female[feminine doses of vaccine on Friday, taking a new step in inoculation which has been welcomed by the main leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At 10 p.m., 1,00 64,032 doses of vaccine had been registered with Uttar Pradesh tops list of states with over 28 lakhs jabs. 11 EVENING HOURS Narendra Modi #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/hHlUU4q3fv – Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 27, 2021 August is the best month in India for immunization coverage; The country has so far crossed 15 crore doses – over 13.45 crore doses in July and 11.97 crore doses in June. “Crossing 1 crore is a momentous achievement. Congratulations to those who get vaccinated and to those who make the vaccination campaign a success,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi. BJP President JP Nadda also praised the achievement. The greatest number of vaccinations in a day. India administered more than 1 crore of vaccines today. Congratulations to health workers and citizens for making this the biggest and fastest vaccination campaign a success. Under the direction of arenarendramodi Ji, India is firmly fighting COVID. – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 27, 2021 With that, COVID-19[female[feminine Immunization coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to an interim report drawn up at 7 p.m. The day’s final report would be written late at night, the ministry said earlier today. A total of 23,72 15,353 people in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 2,45 60,807 received the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign, according to the ministry of health. The vaccination exercise – a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country against COVID-19[female[feminine – continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said. India, a country of more than 130 crores, began its vaccination campaign on January 16, with health workers getting vaccinated in the first phase. The net was widened in February to include frontline workers in the list of beneficiaries. In March, all people over 60 and people over 44 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination. In April, the comorbidity clause was dropped, making everyone over 44 eligible for drive. In May, the entire adult population was made eligible for jabs. The ride suffered some setbacks with a slowdown in pace in May, even as a brutal second wave of infections triggered an unprecedented shortage of hospital beds and life-saving medical oxygen in the country. Some states alleged that they had to put the brakes on the vaccination campaign due to shortages of stocks, although the Center maintained that enough vaccines were available in the country. With PTI entries

