Trump says Osama bin Laden got ‘a blow’, defends strike against al-Baghdadi, Soleimani





Former President Donald Trump downplayed Osama bin Laden’s impact on the world ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying he had “a blow”.

Trump regularly criticizes the press and officials for not giving him due credit, which he sees as part of an anti-Trump agenda. On Thursday, he objected to the press not discussing his strikes against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS, and Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, because they were terrorists “more big “than bin Laden.

“Osama bin Laden had a hit, and it was a bad one, in New York, the World Trade Center. But those other two guys were freaks. They were freaks,” Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Trump’s comments come just weeks before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The attacks, orchestrated by bin Laden, were the catalyst for the war on terror and served as the basis for the invasion of the United States. Afghanistan by the United States.

Twenty years later America is leaving Afghanistan, a move President Joe Biden supported on the grounds that the mission was to kill Bin Laden and it has been accomplished. On May 2, 2011, the US military raided the bin Laden compound in Pakistan, killing the al-Qaeda leader.

Former President Donald Trump called Osama bin Laden “a hit” ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

An achievement Americans celebrated across the country, Trump told Hewitt he was told his strike on Soleimani in 2020 was the “biggest thing that has happened in the Middle East.” In an interview with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Trump said the Pakistani leader told him he had closed his offices for a week because it was the biggest event in the Middle East since ” 100 years”.

“But I will never forget the leader of Pakistan, a very respected and very elegant person, said that it is a day which is the most important day. We couldn’t believe it. It took him weeks to get it. believe. That’s what he told me, “Trump added.

A year before US forces took Soleimani, Trump ordered a raid on the al-Baghdadi compound in Syria. During the mission, al-Baghdadi crawled through a tunnel with two young children and detonated a suicide vest.

“Don’t think the Taliban weren’t watching because ISIS is harsher than the Taliban and meaner than the Taliban,” Trump told Hewitt, referring to his work against ISIS.

While Trump attempted to dismiss bin Laden as having one hit, attacks linked to the Al Qaeda leader date back to the 1990s. U.S. intelligence agencies allege bin Laden’s first terrorist attack took place. occurred in 1992 when a bomb exploded in a hotel in Yemen where American troops were staying. The troops left before the explosion, which killed Austrian tourists. Bin Laden was also linked to two embassy bombings in 1998 that killed 12 US nationals and the USS Cole bombing killing 17 US sailors.

