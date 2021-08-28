Prime Minister Imran Khan orders new intelligence gathering cell, sends Pak bureaucracy into dizziness





ANI | Updated: August 27, 2021 at 10:08 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 27 (ANI): The Pakistani bureaucracy is in fear after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the formation of a body to collect law enforcement intelligence, local media reported. Khan has ordered the creation of a new body The National Crisis Information Management Unit (NCIMC) will be headed by a BS-21 officer, reporting to the Home Office. An officer from each of the BS-20s of the ISI, the IB, the General Directorate of Military Operations, the provincial departments of the interior, the police and the Ministry of Information will be part of the new body, Pakistani newspaper The News said. Pakistani bureaucracy officials are scared as they believe the NCIMC has unwritten duties that include overseeing officers, preparing their reports and submitting them to the prime minister. Officials also fear that promotion to BS-22 – the highest grade for civil servants in Pakistan – has been stalled pending an NCIMC report on candidates for promotion, according to The News.

The formation of the new body is an attempt to revive the Musharraf government’s National Crisis Management Unit (NCMC). The cell used to collect intelligence from spy agencies and provinces linked to terrorism, The News quoted an Interior Ministry official. NCMC was relaunched with the new name NCIMC. have been in the lead for some time. NCMC monitored the media and reported to senior officials instead of coordinating with law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Officers are already afraid of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and if the NCIMC starts functioning properly, it will further scare the bureaucrats, The News reported. (ANI)

