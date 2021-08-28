Chen Miner guarantees Xi Jinping’s influence in the 2030s – the Diplomat

Chen Min’er, Party Secretary of Chongqing, speaks at a delegation meeting held in the Chonqginq Hall of the Great Hall of the People on the sidelines of the 19th Chinese Party Congress in Beijing, China on Thursday October 19, 2017 .

Chen Miner gained international notoriety as the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) approached in 2017. With the institutionalized presumption that Secretary-General Xi Jinping would choose a successor midway through his administration, Chen looked from a good candidate to Xi to become the next leader. This was not to be the case, as Xi has shaken up tradition and refrained from appealing to a standby leader.

Throughout the Rumors of the period 2017-2022 and political analyzes combined have variously nominated Chen for the Politburo Standing Committee in 2022. If Wang Huning changes positions on the Politburo Standing Committee in 2022, Chen would be a safe bet to fill the vacant post of secretary of the Central Secretariat. Chen would be politically exaggerated as director of the Organization department or general office, although he could be a solid choice for a senior vice-minister of the State Council if Xi were to pile up the posts in the State with the pillars of the party.

Chen is another cadre who was protected from the end of the Cultural Revolution. He went through the College of Teachers and directly to the Party School in Zhejiang Province. In both institutions, he took a highly political orientation, finishing college as head of the college propaganda department and in Party school staying an additional year to teach political theory. Both are signs of rigor and confidence, but also of the pursuit of a goal superior to his current position.

Since then, Chen has had an almost perfect CCP political career, working on core party functions and promoting himself by leaping through the ranks by essentially repeating the same patterns in successively higher administrative areas. Its administrative testing grounds were Shaoxing County, Ningbo Township, and Zhejiang Province. In Shaoxing, Chen rose successively by propaganda, vice secretary, then party secretary. He then attended the Central Party School’s mid-career law school and rose through the ranks of party secretary in Ningbo, where he also assumed the responsibility of chief information officer. At the Zhejiang provincial level, Chen resumed propaganda, then worked with Xi Jinping in the Zhejiang Province Standing Committee for five years. After he received a ministerial-level cadre rank and was promoted to lead the small political but increasingly techno-strategic Guizhou province, Chen was already a CCP henchman.

China’s provincial governors and party secretaries preside over provinces with economic status as large as European countries. Conventional targets for economic growth have been a key indicator of political competence for more than a decade. In Xis New Era, a more multifaceted value system is developing. This is not simply a case of a market retreat and a return to CCP politics, but rather to introduce additional measures of social and economic progress into the definitions of modernity. One of them is the link between innovation and manufacturing between science and technology, considered so crucial for the rise of China in the 2020s. Guizhou province has been the backbone of this development. techno-structural.

Ties with Guizhou began to emerge in the CCP’s national discourse from the 18th Party Congress onwards. As the 19th Party Congress approached in 2017, there was the clear emergence of the new Zhijiang army as a new institutionalization of relationship politics, but the sketches were also already there of a secondary clique, centered on Guizhou. The emergence of this Guizhou Connect is not simply a secondary political faction of the Xis New Core. Guizhou is home to many scientific and technological, high-tech, techno-industrial and military-industrial developments. Guizhou thus constitutes a third modern front of techno-industrial projects of capital importance for the national development strategy. Having a tight-knit group of CCP pillars in place in Guizhou represents a cross between national security, party building and future-oriented techno-industrial policy for the 2020s, with the shallow political face of economic development and of poverty reduction in reality forming distant political priorities.

Current Guizhou Connect factions emerging on the national stage include Chen Miner, Shen Yiqin, Wang Xiaodong, and Chen Gang, all of whom are likely to be significant players in the 2022-2032 period with at least two promotions remaining under restrictions. age. Guizhou Connect alumni include Li Zhanshu and Zhao Kezhi, who are expected to retire from the Politburo and the State Council, respectively.

Chen is now the most senior member of the two main factions of the New Left Party, the Zhijiang New Army and Guizhou Connect. This makes him powerful both in controlling the future of the two factions, but also in serving as a bridge between the differences in political form that each generation represents.

Executives struggle to move closer to a position of national power at the level of ministerial executives before they get too old. For most, a ministerial-level appointment is the last chance of their career. Chen was already relieved of this pressure in 2012-13 when he became governor of Guizhou. Five years of building a political network, then five years as Chongqing’s party secretary means he’s already seated at the table.

Chen was given his place at such a young age in part to counter the right-wing CCP faction choices of Hu Chunhua and Sun Zhengcai under Li Keqiang. Sun was overthrown in 2017, but Li would outlive Xi if institutional rules were followed, and Hu was positioned early on to be a right-wing leadership contender. Chen’s early rise allowed him to focus on national politics during his own career. He now has a chance to lead political factions behind the scenes and determine China’s political course in the 2020s.

Chen is currently party secretary in Chongqing, with the only significant promotion to a central post being that of the Politburo Standing Committee. Likely to serve as secretary of the Central Secretariat if Wang Huning is promoted, Chen would also serve well in discipline inspection. Chen would make an excellent general office secretary, but that would essentially be a demotion when the standing committee is on the line. While ideas that he would one day be China’s supreme leader have largely faded, there have been waves. discussions that Chen could become state president while Xi remains CCP general secretary. This would fit well with personal policy, but would still leave the seat of the Standing Committee open. If Xi was no longer in power after 2022, Chen Miner would likely be the first to be purged by new leadership.

Chen represents the future institutional development of Xi’s New Left movement beyond 2022. With institutionalized ten-year terms, we expect a reset and regulation of CCP ideologies. Even if 2022-2027 is set to be a third Xi term, all other cadres are likely to develop further under the institutionalized five-year term structures and other party limitations. This means that the young cadres will be disjointed from the old guard of the New Left and will bring new ideas and directions to the New Left movement beyond the leadership of Xi Jinping. This could result in a more extreme left as incoming executives try to please Xi by being ultra-left. Alternatively, new cadres taking a softer approach within a well-entrenched power faction could bring the CCP closer to the center-left. Additionally, more polarized internal power struggles could see a variation of the old left-to-right dynamic recur in the 2020s.

Observing the development of Guizhou Connect will be essential in determining the internal politics and political positions of Chinese cadres. Chen Miners’ leadership over this new group could determine many future internal political struggles within the CCP.