Trump’s Supreme Court just showed why courts are needed to save American democracy





As two Republican-majority Supreme Court decisions have shown this week, they feel free to do exactly what they were appointed to do: impose their far-right ideology on a reluctant public.

The most recent and unsigned opinion was part of the tribunal’s “shadow dossier” which, as Igor Derysh de Salon explains, is “the place where judges render brief, largely unsigned opinions without going through them. standard hearings, deliberations and transparency. Usually reserved for non-controversial or emergency applications, Derysh reports that “the shadow case has grown considerably under the increasingly conservative Supreme Court, alarming legal experts.”

During a brief shining moment at the start of Joe Biden’s presidency, there was a flurry of talk about the exciting possibility of resizing the Supreme Court in response to Donald Trump, despite the loss of the popular vote, while appointing three justices one in an illegally occupied seat opened by then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. But that chatter was quickly destroyed by Democratic dream killers Sens. Joe Manchin from West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona, both of whom apparently love obstruction more than human rights.

University of Wyoming law professor Stephen Feldman, however, believes the time has come to rekindle the discussion, arguing that lawsuits are a vital necessity to save our democracy.

In his new book “Pack the Court !: A Defense of Supreme Court Expansion”, Feldman argues that not only is court expansion politically wise, but it is also part of a long history of seeing courts not as separate from politics, but working within a political system. Feldman spoke to Amanda Marcotte de Salon about her new book and why it’s not time to give up on the dream of a better Supreme Court.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

People talk about the Supreme Court if its size and composition is practically ordained by God or at least by the Founding Fathers. You claim that’s not the case, and historically there has been a lot of flexibility in the size of the Supreme Court. Can you tell me more about this?

First, the Constitution itself says nothing about the size of the Supreme Court. The part of the Constitution that talks about the federal judiciary is very sparse, with almost no detail in it. It was essentially up to Congress to define the size of the court and, to some extent, its jurisdiction. And the point is, Congress, especially for the first hundred years or so, was playing with the size of the court. The first judicial law established the court, at that time with six judges. But Congress started playing with it, in just a few short years, like around 1800. And around that time, Congress tried to downsize the tribunal by one judge. And then there was an election, where the power changed and they changed the size of the court again. And that continued throughout the 1860s. It was a very volatile decade in terms of trying to manipulate the number of judges in the field. So it changed several times up to 10, then back to new, then it got stuck at new. Well, for the most part since then.

I would say that when Republicans refused to consider President Obama’s candidate Merrick Garland for court, it de facto changed the size of the court. Law? They didn’t pass a law, but they actually changed the size of the tribunal for about a year.

Why do you think this is the right time to start talking about short-packing again? Why should Democrats, who control the White House and Congress, consider doing such a thing?

There are three elements to the argument. Number one is history: the tribunal doesn’t need to be set at nine judges, and just because it’s been around a number of years doesn’t mean it has to be.

Second, if you really look at court decision-making, what becomes evident is that the actual process of decision-making in cases is steeped in politics. The idea that we have to keep politics out of the Supreme Court just does not hold water. Not only in terms of the size of the court, but also in terms of the appointment and confirmation processes, which are obviously political, aren’t they? Who the president chooses to send to court and if Congress confirms that person, the judges’ actual decision-making process is a combination of law and policy.

I call this the right-political dynamic.

Law and politics interact dynamically in the decision-making process. If you have two judges from different sides of the political spectrum, they read the First Amendment free speech clause. They’re likely to read it differently, right? And vote differently to decide a particular case of the first amendment. But it is not because justice is lying or being dishonest. They look at the text and read it from their particular political perspectives. You cannot ignore the fact that their political backgrounds and their cultural backgrounds, their religious backgrounds will influence how they interpret the text. It is simply inherent in the process of interpretation. So politics is still a part of it.

The third part of the argument is simply the policy of the Roberts court. Roberts’ court is extremely conservative and it’s even before Judge Ginsburg has passed and Republicans have rushed to confirm Judge Barrett. They keep making very conservative decisions, one after the other. And really the only way to counter this is by short-packing.

Let’s say somehow Democrats have passed some type of voting rights protection, new law protecting voting rights. There is a good chance this court will find a way to overturn this voting rights law.

Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett presented themselves, when confirmed, as impartial judges, simply calling balls and strikes. They pretended not to be political ideologues.

Every candidate for the Supreme Court has to say something along those lines, right?

“We’re just going to call bullets and strikes, just following the law, my politics will never matter.”

They will say that and in some ways it is. What I’m saying about how politics influences Supreme Court decision-making doesn’t mean it’s purely political. I think that in most cases, not in all cases, in most cases, judges sincerely try to interpret the relevant legal texts and the constitutional text or any legislative text, whatever it is, in the best possible way. possible way. They tried to give it the best interpretation. But again, the way each judge uses the text or what they think is the best interpretation is steeped in their political-cultural background.

Legal interpretation is not like arithmetic. It’s not two plus two is four, is it? It’s never like that. Everyone’s policy will always be taken into account. The judges themselves could say in good faith, yes, I will sincerely interpret the constitutional text. They could very well be totally honest about it and they could continue to do so when they are in the field, but nonetheless, their politics influence the way they read or interpret the texts.

Democrats don’t seem in a rush to change the size of the tribunal, but if they did, what would it look like? What do you think would be the best way to proceed?

All they have to do is pass a law, which of course means both houses of Congress have to approve a bill and then the president has to sign it, which would change the size of the court. . And then the president can appoint new judges, depending on the number of seats and that will go to the Senate for confirmation.

The president appointed this commission. I don’t know what they could recommend. I don’t think the chances of them recommending simple judicial wrapping are extremely high, but it is possible. There are all kinds of proposals that have been suggested over the past couple of years for more stylized types of court expansions. There would be various plans to impose term limits on judges or expand the tribunal.

I don’t think anything is happening right now unless the filibuster is removed. Then there must be trials and then there must be protection of voting rights.

If you don’t have a filibuster, it’s unlikely that there will be any kind of court jam. Law? And unless the composition of the courts is changed through judicial consolidation, voting rights protections are likely to be struck down as unconstitutional and much of any progressive agenda that could eventually pass through Congress would be. endangered before the Supreme Court.

People who criticize the court appeals say the problem is Republicans will fight back and add more judges themselves the next time they are in power. What’s your response to that?

Well, I think the policy of the situation is that you can’t have a trial unless you have control.

Democrats control the House, Senate and White House. If there is voting rights protection that the Supreme Court wouldn’t override, then I don’t think Republicans, as they are currently constituted, could sweep the House, Senate, and White House. Republicans wield inordinate power right now, because of gerrymandering, because of electoral power. But in 7 of the last 8 presidential elections, the Democrat has won the popular vote. The Republican Party would not have the popularity to sweep and implement the tribunal-package. When the Republican Party could actually sweep it away, it won’t be the same Republican Party we have today.

