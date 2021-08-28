Queen’s courtiers ‘nervous’ about Boris Johnson and Carrie’s Christmas trip to Balmoral

Queen meets Boris Johnson for the first time since the lockdown

The Queen, 95, has been doubly vaccinated but her courtiers at Balmoral are keen to be careful that she does not catch Covid as her age makes her vulnerable to the disease

The Queen’s courtiers are nervous about Boris Johnson’s wife making her maiden trip to Balmoral over Christmas, it has been reported.

Officials are desperate to make sure Her Majesty, 95, does not run the risk of catching Covid and they are worried about a proposed visit from the Prime Minister and his wife, it is said.

The queen received both doses of the vaccine, but courtiers are still ensuring that she does not catch the virus.

Although the symptoms are only mild, they are desperate to take no chances and her age makes her vulnerable to the disease.

The visit is yet to take place but, frankly, we would prefer it not, a royal source told the Daily Mail.

The Queen has reportedly not been to church since arriving at Balmoral as a precaution against Covid and for fear that crowds would gather.

But the couple – who had been isolating themselves together for months in Windsor – had to form a tight-knit bubble with the staff and couldn’t entertain as they usually would.

It comes as Scotland experiences a huge increase in Covid cases.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government is not currently considering a circuit breaker lockout despite a record number of new Covid infections and a sharp rise in the number of hospital patients with the virus.

This is the second time in a week that a record daily figure has been reported as the figures begin to worry experts.

The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland also continues to rise, with 479 people hospitalized on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the increase in cases was in part due to a record number of tests carried out on Thursday.

And she said that “none of us want to go back with even limited restrictions.”

“Some of the speculation you might read in the media is not accurate,” she said.

“We are not currently considering locking out the circuit breakers.”

She said the Scottish government was shutting down monitoring of any increases in serious illnesses and “people hospitalized”.