Pakistan’s budget deficit climbs to 3.4 trillion rupees in 2020-2021 as economy collapses





The Pakistani economy has fallen to a new low under the three-year tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khans Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with the country’s budget deficit rising to 7.1% of GDP for 2020-2021 . Pakistan recorded 8.1% of GDP for fiscal year 2019-2020 and 8.9% of GDP between 2018-19, ANI reported. The country had set a growth target of 4.8% of GDP for the 2021-2022 fiscal year and a budget deficit target of 6.3% in June as it negotiated with the IMF its $ 6 billion bailout program. of dollars. In Pakistan’s budget to parliament, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced a total expenditure of 8.4 trillion rupees ($ 53.93 billion).

In the last fiscal year, Pakistan’s overall budget deficit was 3,403 billion rupees, or 7.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) according to News International’s estimates. The country recorded a primary deficit of 653.5 billion rupees as its interest payments on domestic and foreign loans increased dramatically. Pakistan’s defense spending exceeded development spending and other spending in the same year, ANI reported, adding that the Asian country’s gross revenue stood at Rs.6269 billion.

The federal government in Paks was left with net revenue of just 3.5 trillion rupees following a large payment of 2.741 billion rupees to the provinces as part of the NFC award. When the non-tax revenue of Rs.1.4 trillion is included, the central government in Paks only has funding to cover the expenses of repayment of the debt increase and defense, according to News International. This implies that Khans PTI would have to look to global markets for loans to cover expenses such as pensions, developments, civil government management, grants, etc.

[GDP growth annual percentage of Pakistan. Credit:Observer Research Foundation]

Pak “struggles to stay afloat”

Pakistan’s economy is struggling to stay afloat, and the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the country’s economy, virtually pushing it to the brink of bankruptcy, a report from the Observer Research Foundation has revealed. Pakistan’s economy lacks the capacity to absorb the massive disruption caused by the pandemic, he said, adding that the country has been forced to seek an Extended Finance Facility (EFF) program with the Fund. international monetary policy (IMF) because of its double deficit. problem.

Image Credit: PTI

