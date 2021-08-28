Modi puts Kashmiri demands on the back burner – the Diplomat

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah speaks during a meeting with members of his party a day after the results of the District Development Council elections in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, on 23 December 2020.

Two years after the former state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) lost its autonomy and statehood, the government of the Indias Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party invokes new exercises and institutions to take over the strict minimum political agency owned by local Kashmiris.

The Boundary Commission has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are underway for elections to the Assembly in the future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech on the 75th day of the independence of India on August 15 in New Delhi.

Indeed, the members of the Boundary Commission recently visited the Kashmir Valley and met with various political actors. However, questions abound about the intentions of governments.

Essentially a process of redistributing electoral districts to reflect demographic changes that occur over time, the delineation is often controversial when new boundaries are drawn to favor one party or another in elections, called gerrymandering in the United States. The Boundary Commission is supposed to be an independent body.

The body that will demarcate J&K constituencies is headed by a former Supreme Court justice and although five J&K parliamentarians are associate members, their recommendations are not binding on the commission.

Elections in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir have been scheduled since 2018, when the The BJP withdrew its support of the government then led by the People’s Democratic Party.

On June 24, Modi met 14 political leaders of the valley in New Delhi to discuss the future of J&K. It was the first time that the government hired Kashmiri leaders after detained them for months after Section 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019. At the June meeting, Kashmiri leaders called for the restoration of J&K autonomy. They are unanimous in believing that the state of J&K must be restored.

Since that meeting, the Modi government has acted swiftly on the delimitation process. He did not make any commitment on the reestablishment of the state before the legislative elections.

The parliamentarian of the National Conference (CN) Judge Hasnain Masoodi, who withdrew from the meeting along with committee members, criticized the Modi government’s decision to go ahead with the delineation exercise when a petition challenging the government’s removal of Section 370 is pending before the Supreme Court. This goes against the principle of constitutional property, he said.

Mudassir Shahmiri, additional spokesperson for the NC, pointed out that while the Modi government has claimed that Section 370 has been repealed to completely merge J&K with the Indian Union, it treats J&K differently by establishing separate boundary commissions for the ‘Assam and Kashmir.

Shahmiri notes that while the demarcation exercise in Assam has been suspended and assembly elections have been held there recently, the central leadership is under pressure to do the demarcation ahead of the J&K elections.

A senior PDP leader and former cabinet minister J&K, who spoke to The Diplomat on condition of anonymity, stressed that the demarcation exercise aims to normalize the situation after August 5 through an intrusion electoral. It also structures the disempowerment of Muslims, he said.

Kashmiris fear that the BJP’s Hindu agenda will assign an unbalanced weight to non-demographic factors during the delineation exercise, killing Kashmir’s political dominance in terms of seats.

The BJP is trying to revive the era of Hindu rulers and Muslim subjects, the top PDP leader said. The former predominantly Muslim princely state was ruled by a Hindu king until it joined India.

The demarcation exercise could allow the BJP to gain more seats at the J&K. Thus, Muslim-dominated Kashmir would come under the power of a party that espouses Hindutva.

BJP leaders are excited about the delineation exercise.

Party spokesman at J&K Abhijeet Jasrotia told The Diplomat that [Hindu majority] Jammu has suffered at the hands of the rulers of Kashmir over the decades. The delineation exercise, he says, will grant Jammu its stolen performance rights.

Many local Kashmiri leaders see the demarcation exercise as yet another attempt by the Modi government to downgrade the Kashmir valley and redraw constituencies in the predominantly Muslim Chenab valley of Jammus and Rajouri district in the Pir region. Panchal.

This redistribution of constituencies, they say, would be done in such a way as to create more constituencies in Hindu-dominated areas in order to increase the number of seats won by the BJP.

While the main political parties in Kashmir want the state to be restored, the BJP government is determined to continue the elections, but only after the constituencies have been redesigned.