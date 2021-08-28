Donald Trump says Osama Bin Laden only had one hit. What?!?! – Mother Jones





As we approach the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks that sparked two wars, including the one in Afghanistan which currently causes so much suffering and trauma to Americans and their Afghan allies, former President Donald Trump has seized the opportunity. to downplay the importance of Osama bin Laden’s role in terrorism. On Thursday, Trump made the bizarre claim in several interviews with conservative radio and television hosts that the late al-Qaeda leader killed in a 2011 raid on his Pakistani hiding place by Navy SEALs was essentially a list B with regard to terrorists.

The claim is odd coming from Trump, a native New Yorker, who claimed to have witnessed the attacks firsthand and sought from the first moments of the tragedy to fit into the media narrative. In classic Trump form, he gave a live television interview on the morning of the attacks, claiming that his office building at 40 Wall Street was then the tallest building in Manhattan after the World Trade Center collapsed (it wasn’t was not). The idea that Bin Laden, who led the 9/11 attacks that killed over 3,000 Americans, isn’t a big deal is just anathema to… well, everyone really.

Trump made his statements apparently in an attempt to restore his own credibility. Calling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, Trump complained that his administration’s targeted assassinations of ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Iranian force commander Quds Qasem Soleimani were more important cases that the murder of Osama bin Laden, under President Barack The Obama administration:

And we eliminated the founder of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, and then of course Soleimani. Now, just so you understand, Soleimani is much taller than Osama bin Laden. The founder of ISIS is several times taller, al-Baghdadi, than Osama bin Laden.

Osama bin Laden had a blow, and it was a bad one, in New York, the World Trade Center. But those other two guys were monsters. They were monsters.

Besides being offensive, Trump’s second claim that bin Laden got only one hit is also not true among other deadly plots, he orchestrated attacks on US embassies in Tanzania. and Kenya in 1998 and the deadly attack on the warship USS Cole that killed 17 American sailors. In 2000.

