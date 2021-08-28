Xi government fines Chinese star $ 46 million, bans entertainment industry for tax evasion

A prominent Chinese actress has been fined a colossal $ 46 million (299 million yuan) by the Chinese Communist regime for what is claimed to be a tax evasion case. Zheng Shuang, the actress has also been banned from participating in any Chinese radio, television or online platforms. This is seen as yet another crackdown by the Xi Jinping-led regime on celebrity culture, as the crackdown was an addition to the crackdown on big names in tech like Jack Ma and others.

The Shanghai tax authorities penalized Zheng Shuang for tax evasion and undisclosed income while filming a television series between 2019 and 2020. Immediately after the tax administration’s announcement, the television series in which Zheng starred was banned from broadcasting, and not all broadcasters and video service platforms are allowed to invite Zheng for the show, while Zheng’s current shows must also stop broadcasting, according to state media Global Times. As a result of the priority orders, several TV series in which Zheng starred were removed from major video platforms.

The Public Administration of Radio, Film and Television said it practiced zero tolerance for tax evasion and ambiguous contracts used in China’s entertainment industry to conceal the actual payment.

Other repressive measures by the Chinese regime

However, this aggressive crackdown on the actress is seen as a campaign against celebrity culture. The dictatorial nature of the Chinese government which remains fearful of people who have a mass of followers in the country and elsewhere is not a hidden fact.

Apparently, the search results of another famous Chinese actress, Vicky Zhao, were also censored on major Chinese video streaming sites, while her name was removed from the credits of major TV series. According to international reports, fan pages and dedicated Zhao hashtags on social media have also been removed.

This is not the first time that the Chinese regime has targeted an industry. Besides the entertainment industry, the regime led by Xi Jinping has also led a crackdown on the tech industry and has not even spared the country’s billionaires; Alibaba founder Jack Ma and Meituan food delivery company CEO Wang Xing face the wrath of the dictatorial regime. Additionally, the Hong Kong-based pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has also been forced to shut down due to the Chinese regime’s crackdown, making it one of many examples that add to the testimony of the atrocities committed by the Chinese government. Chinese diet.

Image Credit: AP