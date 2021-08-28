Michael Caputo “uncomfortable” with his “Smashmouth” style advising Donald Trump





Former Trump administration official Michael Caputo said he was “no longer comfortable” with the “shattering” political style he used to employ when advising the ‘former president.

Caputo, who served as Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSS) under former President Donald Trump, spoke to Politico’s Michael Kruse about his life since being diagnosed with cancer in September 2020.

In a lengthy article on his conversations and exchanges with Caputo, Kruse reported that friends of the former Trump campaign adviser believed he had been changed by his recent experiences.

Caputo told Kruse on a phone call, “I was a smash, I’m a smashmouth politician.”

“I didn’t sit down to chat with people I didn’t agree with the fundamental nature of the American republic – I threw them off and punched them in the nose,” Caputo said.

“And I’m not comfortable with it anymore. I’m not. I can’t be. I almost died. That’s a fact. It almost killed me.”

He went on to say, “Thanksgiving made me want to live and understand that I was meant to be, but the path to really turn away from the crashing politics and understand that there was more to it than that was a iterative process, sort of a gradual change that was sped up on January 6. “

“Because it was the first time that I saw a rift between myself and other allies, because I never, never did that, never, because all I could do was see myself sitting there like a young man, looking at the mall, eating my sandwich, ”Caputo said.

Caputo was among a group of Republicans who tried to convince Trump to run for governor of New York in 2013 and 2014 and he then worked on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016.

In April 2020, Trump appointed Caputo as assistant secretary for public affairs at DHSS. In that role, Caputo has been accused of interfering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports on the COVID-19 pandemic, apparently in an effort to make the former president’s position look better.

On September 14, 2020, Caputo posted a video to Facebook in which he claimed “that there are elite squads being trained all over the country” to forcefully resist a second term from Trump.

“You understand they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately I think that’s where it’s going,” Caputo said at the time.

Caputo told Politico: “It was gross, man. I understand. It was a bad look. An assistant secretary for public affairs should never have done something like this. I shouldn’t have done it. . I apologized to my team at HHS for making their lives harder as they tried to keep people from getting sick. And that’s all they were trying to do. I apologized to them. from my team. I apologized to all 400 of them. “

He had just been told he had cancer before making the remarks, but Caputo also said he didn’t regret what he said, telling Kruse, “I didn’t apologize for being myself. Everything I said in that video, I meant it. “

Towards the end of the Politico article, Kruse described several text messages Caputo sent him following a conversation they had last week. In those messages, Caputo reportedly said he believed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent in many states and that COVID-19 was created in a laboratory in Wuhan.

Former Trump campaign aide Michael Caputo (left) bids farewell to reporters after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed session at the US Capitol Visitors Center on July 14, 2017 in Washington, DC . Caputo said he was no longer comfortable with his old “smashmouth” political style. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

