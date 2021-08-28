Donald Trump and his allies trapped by the compliance doctrine they created





Donald Trump’s rallies are boisterous occasions, his speeches accentuated by the sound of supportive cheers and songs of love.

With such adoration usually directed at the former president by his devoted base, the sound of boos at a recent rally in Alabama was unknown.

He and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) have both been the butt of such mockery – Trump after urging people to get COVID shots and the congressman for suggesting people should pass elections from 2020.

The latter has since reconsidered his comments and said he continued to support the audits of the last election following the instant backlash.

Trump, who wants credit for vaccine development, can’t easily reverse his comments. But he may be advised to temper his remarks in the future.

This back-and-forth could continue on other hot topics as Trump tries to maintain an intense relationship with his supporters. While Trump wants his base to remain devoted to him, they have made it clear that they demand uncritical loyalty in return.

“Trump and the Republicans who blindly backed him have created a monster they can no longer control,” Brian Klaas, associate professor of world politics at University College London, told Newsweek.

Klaas has suggested that Trump’s base of support is becoming more extreme – and those who follow that “stand out as stars in breakout”, while the minority who try to temper her “risk seeing her career in the party die “.

“And while Trump still has a powerful hold over his base, he has had a glimpse that they will demand unwavering extremism on key issues, even from him,” Klaas said.

Throughout his political career, Trump has demanded loyalty from those close to him, lashing out at those in his orbit who did not want to follow his line, with Vice President Mike Pence a high-profile example of his anger at those who refused.

This demand for unwavering support may now have spread and be something Trump expects from his supporters.

“The irony is clear: Trump has been so successful in sewing a cult straitjacket of political conformity – where no deviation is tolerated – that he is now even restricting his own movement,” Thomas Gift, senior lecturer in political science and founding director of the Center. on US politics at University College London, Newsweek said.

At the same time, part of Trump’s strange ability to resonate with the GOP base is his lack of strong ideological convictions. Unlike other politicians, who might continue to make a point they believe even though it’s unpopular with voters, Trump has no qualms about lighting up a dime.

“It’s very possible that after months of equivocation about the vaccine’s merits, his endorsement at his last rally was just a test balloon to see how he would fly. But it’s clear Trump can figure it out. pro-vaccine message — even one written in the language of his personal choice — falls flat, he will hastily abandon it.

“In the future, Trump may indeed discover that, like other Republican politicians, even he himself is subordinate to“ Trumpism. ”If this is true, it is yet more undeniable proof of the profound impact and lasting he had on reinventing the modern Republican Party. “

The demand for sensitivity towards the Trump base is not necessarily new.

Jon Herbert, senior lecturer in the School of Social, Political, and World Studies at Keele University and co-author of Donald J. Trump’s Ordinary Presidency, suggests the former president may never have really had full control of his base.

Herbert told Newsweek: “He will demand loyalty from his administration and his party elite, but he has always been very sensitive to the grassroots – or at least, their opinion as she read it in. through some media commentators, rallies and some lawmakers. It is not a requirement of fidelity but an almost paranoid reactivity.

“He knew his political career was’ grassroots’ and strove to remain sensitive to them, and tailored messages for them at every moment. I would say he was never able to ‘control the monster. which he created “- as part of the cover has it, but has always been involved in a difficult and ongoing negotiation with them.

“He’s also very inclined to test lines at rallies and then disown them. Given the public response, it’s perfectly possible that we won’t hear him discussing vaccines for a while unless he does not take center stage in interviews. “

Another aspect that could impact Trump’s influence on his base is his lack of social media and diminished media presence.

“Trump was booed for recommending the use of the vaccine in the most vaccine-skeptical state,” Richard Johnson, senior lecturer in US politics and politics at Queen Mary’s University, told Newsweek. London.

“He was positioning himself squarely against the political preferences of his base, which is quite unusual for Trump.

“What’s interesting to me is that the polls show that when Republican voters are told in the polls that Trump is pro-vaccine, Republican support for the vaccine increases, but there is still significant dissent.

“This suggests that even though Trump is out of the spotlight and unable to control the news agenda – in part due to his inability to tweet – he cannot shape the discussion space the way he once did. . “

For this reason, Trump may have to emulate a tactic he has embarked on in the past for future political success.

“This brings him back to the position he held in 2015/16. At that time, Trump couldn’t just declare a political preference and Republican voters would follow,” Johnson said.

“Trump has entered a political space already largely held by the Republican electorate: opposition to open immigration. Moreover, almost all of the other Republican candidates were not on the same wavelength as the base. the ducks were.

“I imagine that before 2024, Trump will be more careful not to take positions that go against the opinions of his supporters, at least on very salient or moving topics. Otherwise, he risks the same fate as his supporters. main Republican opponents in 2016. “

Newsweek has contacted Trump’s office for comment.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses his supporters at a “Save America” ​​rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-loyalty-doctrine-1622958

