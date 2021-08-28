Politics
Booster Hunter Office and the (only) hidden company
I am the craftsman who wants to win me over
I don’t like it when I’m left out
I don’t like to hear the opinions of friends, let alone opponents
Liver disease is my friend
Possessed by smelly-hearted humans
Dictatorship seems close to me, or am I?
I don’t care about the sad moans and the problems around me
All goodness, profit and happiness only for me
The only thing that matters is me
I
And me
Somehow a group of pure hearted people walked away from me
Hmmm
Ah, they don’t know yet
How tall i am
POETRY titled “Selfish” was produced by Ematul Qudsiyah, written in June 2020. It means that this poem was composed when the Corona epidemic hit this country.
But I’m sure the author doesn’t think the context of the poem is very relevant to current conditions.
When this poem was written, not everyone had received the first dose of vaccine because the vaccine had not been distributed evenly and proportionately across the country.
There are obstacles to the introduction of the vaccine in stages. During this time, not all the vaccines that arrive are ready to be injected. A process is needed to transform vaccines from bulk raw materials into ready-to-inject vaccines.
However, while the vaccination process is taking place in all corners of the archipelago, which some officials showed during President Joko Widodo’s visit to Samarinda, East Kalimantan, some time ago really disturbed the public. sense of justice.
At that time, Jokowi reviewed the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination for students at SMPN 22 Samarinda City, Tuesday (8/24/2021). The head of state was accompanied by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and several officials such as the commander of the TNI, General Hadi Tjahjanto.
In front of Jokowi, the governor of East Kalimantan Isran Noor and the mayor of Samarinda Andi Harun admitted that they had received the third vaccination or booster.
Conversations between the President, the Minister of Defense, the TNI Commander and local officials about who obtained it booster It was broadcast live on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel.
When recharged, the video that was shown had already deleted the conversation about boosters. There was no explanation from the Palace regarding the deletion of the conversation that “shocked” audiences in the video (Bisnis.com, August 26, 2021)
Of course, the blatant “innocent” confessions by these officials shocked many parties, not just for President Joko Widodo himself.
Based on data from the Covid-19 working group, as of August 26, 2021, the first dose of vaccination had only reached 59,426,934 of the national vaccination target of 208,265,720 people. Meanwhile, the second dose of vaccination targeted only 33,357,249 people.
Data from LaporCovid19, as of August 26, 2021, 1,967 health workers have died from exposure to Covid since the start of this pandemic in March 2020. The deceased were 688 doctors, 46 dentists, 648 nurses and 387 midwives. women.
Biofarma as a state-owned enterprise (BUMN) tasked by the government with processing and distributing the Covid-19 vaccine said that until August 20, 2021, it had obtained 197.6 million doses of the vaccine.
