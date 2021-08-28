Politics
Joe Biden just ruined America’s “special relationship” with Britain
We will mend our alliances and re-engage with the world, President Biden pledged in his Jan. 20 inaugural address. He announced it on February 4: America is back. Diplomacy is once again at the center of our foreign policy.
Despite promises so strong that it would make alliances with the Americas formidable again, the first stupid, now fatal Afghan catastrophe atomized U.S. international relations as if it were a MOAB, especially with American best friends abroad.
Biden bombed the United States’ special relationship with the United Kingdom.
The United States and the United Kingdom have been best friends not long after memories of the War of 1812 fade. America and Britain jointly defeated Kaiser Wilhelm II, Adolf Hitler, the heirs of Josef Stalin and al-Qaida & Co. Uncle Sam has been alongside John Bull abroad and proudly stepped forward common ideals, with the good humor of English speakers.
Biden also inherited the cordiality that President Donald J. Trump enjoyed with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. This pair of harsh, swaggering conservatives with dramatic blonde hair shared an endearing older sibling / younger sibling vibe and an upbeat and productive relationship. Trump had a very successful visit to the UK just before the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Queen Elizabeth II greeted him warmly.
Biden cracked it all over his wobbly knee.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan revealed this about Biden on August 17, three days after the Kabul implosion: he has yet to speak with any other world leader. The Bidens blackout included Prime Minister Johnson who repeatedly called Biden and was neither called back nor corrected for a breathtaking 36 hours. In fact, Biden took Johnson’s call about three hours after Sullivan’s embarrassing admission.
How convenient.
Bidens’ failure to communicate with the UK reverberated through the US military. As Steve Swinford reported in The Times of London newspaper, senior [British] military commanders have also not taken part in key talks between the United States and the Taliban, and have therefore been left in the dark as to when they might be forced to withdraw.
The bipartisan rage across the waves hurts the ears of Americans who love Britain as much as it hurts the mouths of Brits who love America.
The abandonment of Afghanistan and its people is tragic, dangerous, unnecessary, neither in their interests nor in ours, wrote former British Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair on August 21. Bidens’ calamitous mission almost seems designed to exhibit our humiliation, added Blair. He observed that Biden had withdrawn by obeying a foolish political slogan about ending the Eternal Wars. . . We did it to the cheers of all jihadist groups around the world.
A British Cabinet minister anonymously told The Times: The United States remains by far our most important ally, but we are not by far the most important ally of the United States.
Another minister said: The United States must have been kicked and screamed into WWI. They came in late for WWII, and now they’re cutting and running in Afghanistan.
This rare Anglo-American tension, fueled by Biden, even infected American and British ground forces in Afghanistan.
The Allies were not given advance notice of the accelerated withdrawal and were taken aback when the Americans snuck out of Bagram Air Base under cover of darkness, British journalist Tim Marshall reported on Sunday. by Reaction.
Later, according to Marshall, a heated argument broke out between a senior officer of the British 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment and a Commander-in-Chief of the US 82nd Airborne Division.
Major General Christopher Donahue of the 82nd Airborne ordered the British officer to cease operations outside the airport perimeter fence because it embarrassed the US military and angered the Taliban, Marshall reported . The conversation would have ended when the major general was called a bastard by a British major and the senior British officer told the American to go fuck himself!
Joe Biden ruined America’s best friendship in record time.
Seven months late, 41 months to go.
