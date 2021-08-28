Duterte pledges not to harm China’s interests in phone conversation with President Xi





China and Philippines Photo: VCG China is ready to work with the Philippines to keep bilateral relations on track and achieve stable, long-term development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte on Friday. , who hailed China as a “friend indeed” and pledged not to harm China’s geopolitical interests. Xi said China attaches great importance to relations with the Philippines and supports the Philippine side in steadfastly maintaining an independent foreign policy of peace. Xi said China is ready to deepen friendship and mutual trust with the Philippines and remain committed to the general direction of good neighborliness and friendship. Xi said the Sino-Filipino relations over the past few years have brought concrete interests to the peoples of the two countries and provided positive energy for regional peace and stability. He stressed that defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving economic recovery and growth are urgent tasks for all countries, and China is willing to strengthen anti-virus cooperation with the Philippines and provide support and assistance. required. There have been significant achievements in linking China’s proposed Belt and Road initiative and the Philippines’ “Build, Build, Build” program, and China would like to work with the Philippines to move more projects forward. cooperation to better benefit the people of the two countries, Xi said. During the telephone conversation, Duterte congratulated the Chinese Communist Party on its 100th anniversary, saying it was a historic event of great significance and the CCP’s extraordinary achievements in helping more than 800 million Chinese. to get rid of poverty. Over the past five years, the Philippines and China have ushered in a new era of comprehensive strategic cooperation. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the friendship between the two countries has been tested and bilateral economic cooperation has strengthened, which fully shows that “a friend in need is truly a friend” , said Duterte. The Philippines welcomes China’s investments and expects more achievements in cooperation in infrastructure construction and agriculture. The Philippines cherish their friendship with China and will not do geopolitical things that harm China’s interests. He is willing to actively promote China’s relations with ASEAN countries, Duterte said. Duterte also said the Philippines appreciates China’s contributions to the global virus-fighting work, thanked China for offering assistance, including vaccines to the Philippines, and expressed hope for further cooperation. anti-virus. World time

