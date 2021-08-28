Donald Trump has caused “anarchy” over Covid in the United States, says Professor Devi Sridhar, praising Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership





Professor Sridhar also praised Nicola Sturgeons’ leadership during the pandemic, saying she was happy to live in Scotland rather than her native Florida.

She spoke at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Friday ahead of the release of her book, Preventable: The Politics of Pandemics and How to Stop the Next One.

Subscribe to our newsletter Politics

Subscribe to our newsletter Politics

As Professor of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, she also sits on the Scottish Government’s Coronavirus Advisory Board.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to the border wall near Pharr, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images Read more

Read more

Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon does not consider a circuit breaker as cases soar …

During discussion with broadcaster Sally Magnusson on Friday, Professor Sridhar said the UK made mistakes early in the pandemic by not running fast enough to trace Covid cases.

She said Boris Johnson’s announcement on March 12 last year prompted her to speak out about Britain’s Covid strategy on social media.

Professor Sridhar was asked about previous remarks she made, in which she said Scotland would have done better against Covid as an independent country.

She said: I think what I can say after being in Scotland and seeing it up close is that I truly believe Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, whatever your opinion on politics, the independence, tried to do a good job during this crisis.

She tried to educate the public, she tried to send a clear message, she tried to listen to scientists.

Professor Sridar said she was never forced to say anything by the Scottish government.

She continued: All I can say is I think I feel lucky to be living in Scotland through this moment compared to returning to Florida.

Florida is a mess. And I think that shows the importance of governance and leadership.

Remote Florida can look great as there are no restrictions and everything is open and there is no mask warrant.

But the result is that a lot of people are hiding in their homes.

Professor Sridhar has said Americans’ lack of trust in their authorities is a growing problem, blaming former President Trump’s leadership.

She said: People don’t know what to believe anymore because he said c ** p. I think here in this country you would say hogwash?

So people don’t know what to believe which creates lawlessness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/donald-trump-caused-anarchy-over-covid-in-us-says-professor-devi-sridhar-in-praising-nicola-sturgeons-leadership-3362676 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos