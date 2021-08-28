Pakistan issues 21-day transit visas to people from Afghanistan (Sheikh Rasheed)





The “whole world” praises Pakistan’s “historic” role on the Afghanistan issue, says Rasheed. The Home Secretary condemns the explosion in Kabul, said US President Joe Biden had warned against such a thing. -Pakistani propaganda.

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Friday that the borders of Chaman and Torkham were open and that Pakistan was issuing 21-day transit visas to people coming from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

He said details of people arriving in Pakistan through these borders are being recorded, adding that Pakistan is ready to issue visas to Afghans if their contact details and documents are in order.

“We are ready to issue visas to diplomats from all countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom,” Rasheed added.

The Home Secretary said 1,500 people have been evacuated from Kabul and 1,480 people have arrived here via Torkham.

“The whole world praises Pakistan’s historic role in this crisis,” Rasheed said.

The Home Secretary condemned the Kabul airport explosion and said US President Joe Biden had warned of such a possibility.

Speaking of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement, he criticized the fact that international politics are focused on Peshawar, but that the movement is heading towards Karachi.

PDM is due to hold a rally in Karachi on Sunday.

Rasheed also spoke of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London and has been declared at large by Pakistani courts. “He can get a passport within 24 hours if he is ready to return to Pakistan,” he said.

According to the Minister of the Interior, the PDM actually represents only two parties, with reference to the PML-N and the PPP and “it calms down when Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif start talking”.

The minister went on to say that the opposition should stand with the federal government on national issues.

He suggested that Maulana Fazlur Rehman take a more active role in the country’s religious affairs, rather than going into politics.

Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term.

Praising the performance of the government over the past three years, he said the burden of cases on the courts had decreased the most during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“Forming a political party is not an easy task, but Prime Minister Imran Khan has succeeded in forming a party,” Rasheed said.

He said all liability cases would be concluded within the remaining two years of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tenure and that “many people would end up in jail” during this period.

Speaking about India’s role in the Afghan situation, the minister said India’s goal is to create anti-Pakistan propaganda. He compared India to a humiliated person who tries to redirect his anger by targeting others.

Rasheed further said that the National Database and Registration Authority is preparing a list of Pakistanis overseas.

